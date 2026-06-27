Assam CEE Result 2026 Declared at astu.ac.in; Download Rank Card, Check Counselling Process and Next Steps

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Farah Khan madras high court el loco post match interview uruguay Anil Mishra Himanshu Jangra Colombo conference 75 year old land dispute akshay kumar arg vs alg Faisal Mumtaz Rathore Donald Trump India visit 2027 Bittoo Boss murder motive Pune damage Farah Khan madras high court el loco post match interview uruguay Anil Mishra Himanshu Jangra Colombo conference 75 year old land dispute akshay kumar arg vs alg Faisal Mumtaz Rathore Donald Trump India visit 2027 Bittoo Boss murder motive Pune damage Farah Khan madras high court el loco post match interview uruguay Anil Mishra Himanshu Jangra Colombo conference 75 year old land dispute akshay kumar arg vs alg Faisal Mumtaz Rathore Donald Trump India visit 2027 Bittoo Boss murder motive Pune damage Farah Khan madras high court el loco post match interview uruguay Anil Mishra Himanshu Jangra Colombo conference 75 year old land dispute akshay kumar arg vs alg Faisal Mumtaz Rathore Donald Trump India visit 2027 Bittoo Boss murder motive Pune damage
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Farah Khan madras high court el loco post match interview uruguay Anil Mishra Himanshu Jangra Colombo conference 75 year old land dispute akshay kumar arg vs alg Faisal Mumtaz Rathore Donald Trump India visit 2027 Bittoo Boss murder motive Pune damage Farah Khan madras high court el loco post match interview uruguay Anil Mishra Himanshu Jangra Colombo conference 75 year old land dispute akshay kumar arg vs alg Faisal Mumtaz Rathore Donald Trump India visit 2027 Bittoo Boss murder motive Pune damage Farah Khan madras high court el loco post match interview uruguay Anil Mishra Himanshu Jangra Colombo conference 75 year old land dispute akshay kumar arg vs alg Faisal Mumtaz Rathore Donald Trump India visit 2027 Bittoo Boss murder motive Pune damage Farah Khan madras high court el loco post match interview uruguay Anil Mishra Himanshu Jangra Colombo conference 75 year old land dispute akshay kumar arg vs alg Faisal Mumtaz Rathore Donald Trump India visit 2027 Bittoo Boss murder motive Pune damage
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > Assam CEE Result 2026 Declared at astu.ac.in; Download Rank Card, Check Counselling Process and Next Steps

Assam CEE Result 2026 Declared at astu.ac.in; Download Rank Card, Check Counselling Process and Next Steps

The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has declared the results of Assam Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2026.

Assam CEE Result 2026
Assam CEE Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Sat 2026-06-27 13:13 IST

The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has released the results of Assam Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2026. The candidates who appeared for the entrance examination conducted for admission to Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.) programmes in engineering colleges in the state can download their rank card from the official website, astu.ac.in.

Assam CEE is conducted annually for admission to BTech programmes in engineering colleges in the state. The candidates who clear the state-level entrance examination will now proceed to the counselling process for allotment of seats.

You Might Be Interested In

How to view Assam CEE Result 2026

The candidates can view the result on the web portal using the application credentials. To download the rank card, go to the official ASTU website and simply do the following:

  • On the homepage, click “CEE 2026 Rank Card”.
  • Enter application number and password.
  • Click on “View Rank Card”.
  • Print and save the rank card for the later admission-related procedure.

The candidates should check the details on the rank card carefully and should keep several copies to avoid hassle during the admission counselling/verification of documents.

What was the Assam CEE 2026 exam pattern

The Assam CEE 2026 exam was conducted on June 14 in offline mode. The duration of the paper was for three hours, and the paper had 120 multiple-choice questions worth 480 marks.

The paper had three sections, Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics; each had 40 questions. One mark was awarded for each correct answer, and a mark was deducted on each wrong answer. The question script was in different languages – English and Assamese.

ASTU published the provisional answer key on the evening of June 14, and candidates can submit objections until June 16. After seeing the objection and analysing the shortlists submitted by candidates, the university issued the final answer key, which was used to declare the results.

What is excepted after Assam CEE Result 2026

Candidates who have qualified ranks are required to attend the Assam CEE counselling process conducted by the university.

Students need to follow the steps in online registration and then fill up the choices to apply to their favourite engineering colleges and BTech programmes. The university will allot seats based on the rank of the candidates, preferences and seat status.

Following the seat allotment, candidates have to document verification with the necessary original certificates and clear the admission process by paying the required fee within the time limit announced; otherwise, the allotted seat will be cancelled.

Candidates should constantly visit the official ASTU website for updates on the counselling date, seat allotment date, admission procedure, etc.

After the announcement of the Assam CEE 2026 result, the admission process for engineering courses in the state will enter into a new phase; therefore, it is essential for the candidates appearing for the last-year examinations to be ready with the required documents and prepare to clear all the phases within the intended period. 

Also Read: Indian Air Force MTS Recruitment 2026: Apply for Group C posts before July 27

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Assam CEE Result 2026 Declared at astu.ac.in; Download Rank Card, Check Counselling Process and Next Steps

RELATED News

KEAM 2026 Ranks Released at cee.kerala.gov.in: Direct Link to Download Rank Card and Next Steps

MAHA TET 2026 Postponed After Suspected Paper Leak In Bhiwandi; MSCE To Announce Fresh Exam Date

Maharashtra TET 2026 Postponed After Alleged Paper Leak Ahead of June 28 Exam; Over 4.28 Lakh Candidates Affected

Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Registration Ends Tomorrow for 4,500 Posts; Apply Before June 28

RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2026 Expected Soon: Check CBT 1 Response Sheet, Objection Process and Latest Updates

LATEST NEWS

Mumbai Police Foil Plot To Kill 30,000 Muharram Procession Participants; 14,900 Poison Capsules Seized

Graduate to Global Finance Professional: How International Certifications Are Bridging the Skills Gap: Zell Education

Lock Upp Season 2 Contestants Revealed: Ram Kapoor To Sunita Ahuja, Meet The Celebrities Entering Farah Khan-Riteish Deshmukh’s Reality Show

‘If They Want Us To Be Out, Then OK’: Iran Captain Mehdi Taremi Lashes Out At Gianni Infantino Over FIFA World Cup 2026 Mismanagement

Madras HC: Surrogacy Rights Cannot Be Denied On Technical Grounds; Women Eligible Throughout 50th Year

Marcelo Bielsa Loses His Cool, Blasts Reporter Following Uruguay’s World Cup Exit: WATCH

Ram Mandir Trust Confirms Champat Rai, Anil Mishra’s Resignations Amid Rs 7 Crore Donation Theft Probe

Rs 370 Biryani Row: Himanshu Jangra Seen Laughing In Viral Police Station Video, Internet Reacts

Why Did Ram Madhav Reject India-Pakistan Track 2 Talks Report? BJP Leader Calls It ‘Complete Spin’

FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina To Face Cabo Verde In Round Of 32— Check Opponents In Round Of 16, Quarter-Final, Semi-Final, Final

Assam CEE Result 2026 Declared at astu.ac.in; Download Rank Card, Check Counselling Process and Next Steps

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Assam CEE Result 2026 Declared at astu.ac.in; Download Rank Card, Check Counselling Process and Next Steps

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Assam CEE Result 2026 Declared at astu.ac.in; Download Rank Card, Check Counselling Process and Next Steps
Assam CEE Result 2026 Declared at astu.ac.in; Download Rank Card, Check Counselling Process and Next Steps
Assam CEE Result 2026 Declared at astu.ac.in; Download Rank Card, Check Counselling Process and Next Steps
Assam CEE Result 2026 Declared at astu.ac.in; Download Rank Card, Check Counselling Process and Next Steps

QUICK LINKS