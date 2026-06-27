Assam CEE Result 2026 Declared at astu.ac.in; Download Rank Card, Check Counselling Process and Next Steps

The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has released the results of Assam Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2026. The candidates who appeared for the entrance examination conducted for admission to Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.) programmes in engineering colleges in the state can download their rank card from the official website, astu.ac.in.

Assam CEE is conducted annually for admission to BTech programmes in engineering colleges in the state. The candidates who clear the state-level entrance examination will now proceed to the counselling process for allotment of seats.

How to view Assam CEE Result 2026

The candidates can view the result on the web portal using the application credentials. To download the rank card, go to the official ASTU website and simply do the following:

On the homepage, click “CEE 2026 Rank Card”.

Enter application number and password.

Click on “View Rank Card”.

Print and save the rank card for the later admission-related procedure.

The candidates should check the details on the rank card carefully and should keep several copies to avoid hassle during the admission counselling/verification of documents.

What was the Assam CEE 2026 exam pattern

The Assam CEE 2026 exam was conducted on June 14 in offline mode. The duration of the paper was for three hours, and the paper had 120 multiple-choice questions worth 480 marks.

The paper had three sections, Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics; each had 40 questions. One mark was awarded for each correct answer, and a mark was deducted on each wrong answer. The question script was in different languages – English and Assamese.

ASTU published the provisional answer key on the evening of June 14, and candidates can submit objections until June 16. After seeing the objection and analysing the shortlists submitted by candidates, the university issued the final answer key, which was used to declare the results.

What is excepted after Assam CEE Result 2026

Candidates who have qualified ranks are required to attend the Assam CEE counselling process conducted by the university.

Students need to follow the steps in online registration and then fill up the choices to apply to their favourite engineering colleges and BTech programmes. The university will allot seats based on the rank of the candidates, preferences and seat status.

Following the seat allotment, candidates have to document verification with the necessary original certificates and clear the admission process by paying the required fee within the time limit announced; otherwise, the allotted seat will be cancelled.

Candidates should constantly visit the official ASTU website for updates on the counselling date, seat allotment date, admission procedure, etc.

After the announcement of the Assam CEE 2026 result, the admission process for engineering courses in the state will enter into a new phase; therefore, it is essential for the candidates appearing for the last-year examinations to be ready with the required documents and prepare to clear all the phases within the intended period.

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