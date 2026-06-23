Assam HSLC Compartment Result 2026: Where and How to Check SEBA Class 10 Supplementary Results

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), formerly known as SEBA, will announce the Assam HSLC Compartment Result 2026 today, June 23, at 11 am. The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) supplementary result will be available online for the students who appeared for the examination on the official website. The compartment exams were held for the students who failed in one or more papers in the high school leaving certificate exam earlier this year. Thousands of students from all over Assam will get a chance to pursue their academic life without losing a year with the announcement of the result.

When will Assam HSLC Compartment Result 2026 be announced

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) will declare the HSLC Compartment Result 2026 on June 23 at 11 am. The Assam Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu, confirmed the announcement date and time of the result in an update. Students must be ready with their roll numbers before they test their results so that it will not cause any delay once the link goes live.

How to check Assam HSLC supplementary result online

Students can take a seat in front of the computer to check their HSLC supplementary results online, which can easily be done in a few minutes. They simply have to fill in examination credentials on the official website.

Students should go to the official website, select the Assam HSLC Compartment Result 2026 link, enter the roll number and submit the details. Then, the result will be displayed on the screen and can be saved for later use. It is advisable for students to go through all the details printed on the scorecard after downloading them.

Can students check SEBA result online by sending an SMS

In addition, students may also apply for results by sending SMSs from various telecommunications operators. This can be an alternative if there is a large influx of users right after results are declared. Candidates can send an SMS in the prescribed format by their mobile operator for result checking and get their results by typing the specific number given by them. Furthermore, students can use the Scores app to check their scores here.

What information is printed on the HSLC scorecard

The Assam HSLC compartment marksheet displays the academic and personal details of the candidate, which include the candidate’s name, roll number, name of the school, name of the examination centre, name of the parents, marks in each subject, total marks obtained and division achieved. Students should double-check all the information on the scorecard and inform the authorities concerned, if necessary.

How many marks are required to clear HSLC section in Assam

To clear the section successfully, a candidate has to score a minimum of 33 percent marks in each section he/she has appeared in. Those students who qualify for the minimum qualifying score will be considered to have passed the supplementary examination and can avail admission to higher studies.

How did the students perform in the main HSLC exam

The result of the Assam HSLC main examination was declared on April 10 this year. The official procedure register shows 429,249 students appeared for the main examination, out of which 281,701 students qualified. The overall pass percentage was 65.62 percent, a slight increase over the previous year. The ST (P) category was amongst the top performers with the highest pass percentage of 73.65 percent.

Is there any provision for re-evaluation after the result

The ASSEB is likely to open the provision for answer script rechecking and retotaling after declaring the compartment results. The board will separately announce an application procedure, fee pattern and instructions for students who want to apply for reevaluation of their marks.

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