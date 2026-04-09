Assam HSLC Result 2026 Expected To Be Declared Soon at sebaonline.org, Check Expected Date And How To Download Scorecard

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) will declare the Assam HSLC Result 2026 on April 10, 2026, for lakhs of Class 10 students across the state.

Officials confirm that the preparation of results is done, and they will be announced in due course by a press conference.

Students can check their results online by entering their roll numbers after the result link is activated.

When will Assam HSLC Result 2026 be declared

According to official sources, the the Assam HSLC Result 2026 Assam will be announced on April 10. Exact timing is not known, but it is expected that the result will be declared around 10 am or 11 am.

The result will be announced in the presence of board officials and the state education leadership.

Where to check SEBA HSLC Result 2026

Students can check their results on the official website, sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in. The result link will be activated soon after the official announcement.

Students are advised to keep their roll numbers ready to avoid last-minute delays while checking the scorecard.

How to download Assam HSLC Result 2026 scorecard

Students can check the result by visiting the official website and clicking on the HSLC Result 2026 link. After entering the credentials, such as roll number, the result will be displayed on the screen.

Students are advised to download and take a printout of the provisional marksheet for immediate reference. The original marksheet will be issued later by respective schools.

Can students check HSLC Result 2026 Assam offline

In addition to the online options that we have already mentioned, the students can also check their results through SMS services. This will be handy in case the official websites are clogged with more traffic than usual.

Different telecom networks have their own SMS formats from which the students can get their results directly on their phones.

What are the alternative ways to check SEBA results

Apart from the official websites and SMS, students can also access their Assam Board Class 10 results through DigiLocker and official applications. The usage of these platforms will ease traffic on the websites during the peak result hours.

What do past trends suggest about result timing

A look at the previous years’ data indicates that the State Election and Boundary Commission has declared HSLC results in the morning (usually between 10 am and 11 am). The same trend is expected to continue this year as well.

The result announcement is just a day away, so let’s remain calm and rely only on the official updates.

Also Read: KEAM 2026 admit card released at cee.kerala.gov.in, Check Exam Dates, Steps to Download and Key Guidelines