Bihar BEd CET Result 2026 Expected Today at biharcetbed-brabu.in; Check Scorecard Download Steps and Direct Link Here

The Bihar BEd Common Entrance Test (CET-BEd) 2026 result will be declared today by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University (BRABU), Muzaffarpur. Candidates who gave the entrance exam can download their scorecard from the official website once the result link is opened.

This exam is the key to the entrance to the two-year Bachelor of Education (BEd) programme as well as the Shiksha Shastri course in all the universities and colleges in the state. The result announcement is the expectation of thousands of candidates who appeared for the exam on the 7th of June.

To view the scorecard online, candidates need to keep their application number or registration number with their password.

How to check the Bihar BEd CET Result 2026

Candidates can download their B.Ed. CET 2026 scorecard after logging in to the official portal with their credentials. After entering the scorecard result page, the candidates will be able to see the marks and meet the criteria or not.

The result link will be opened on the official website of the university today. So, keep the login details handy for the candidates to avoid any delay in downloading the scorecard.

What are BEd CET 2026 scorecard download steps

Candidates can follow these steps to view the results:

Go to the official website, biharcetbed-brabu.in

Click on the Bihar BEd CET Result 2026 link present on the home page

Enter the application number or registration number and password

Submit the entered details to view the result

Download the scorecard and save it for future reference

Print it for counter selection and admission purposes

Candidates must make sure the scorecard downloaded is clear and undistorted.

What information will be displayed on Bihar BEd CET Result 2026

The scorecard will show all the relevant and important information pertaining to the candidate and the result. This information may include name, roll number, category, marks, rank and qualifying status of the candidate.

Applicants must read all the information displayed on the scorecard in detail. In case of any mismatch in personal or examination details, authorities must contact the university authorities for correction.

What is the importance of Bihar BEd CET scorecard

The scorecard of Bihar BEd CET 2026 will be an important document for admission. After qualifying in the entrance examination, candidates will have a chance to appear for the counselling process conducted by the authorities.

A scorecard is required for counselling, document verification and seat allotment. Hence, candidates must keep multiple copies of the result; digital and printed ones should both be kept handy for the subsequent process.

What will happen after Bihar BEd CET Result 2026

After the announcement of the result, BRABU will share the counselling guide and the admission procedure. Candidates who have qualified for the CET should register themselves for the counselling session, apply for their preferred colleges and complete the process of document verification.

Seat allotment will follow the norms of reservation and merit and reservation category. Candidates’ preferences should be considered. Candidates must make sure to check the official website for any updates related to the dates of counselling sessions, seat allotment rounds, and the admission process. Candidates have to check the official notice and download the scorecard as soon as they are made available.

It’s a must for all the candidates to keep a check on the official website in case of any updates regarding the dates, counselling session, seat allotment round and admission process.

Also Read: AIIMS BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026 Expected Soon at aiimsexams.ac.in; Check Download Steps and Direct Link