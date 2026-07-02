Bihar: Exam Papers Found floating In Water In Buxar; Officials Deny Wrongdoing|Video

A viral video showing bundles of Bihar Board question papers and answer sheets floating in rainwater at an education center in Buxar has drawn severe criticism from students and parents. The footage has raised fresh concerns over administrative negligence and the apparent mishandling of sensitive examination materials by officials. According to reports, the question papers had been dispatched by the Bihar Board for the quarterly examinations of Classes 9, 10, and 12, which commenced on July 1.

Viral Video Sparks Public Outrage

The online footage shows official exam papers adrift in rainwater while staff members scramble to retrieve them from the flooded grounds of the Buxar center. Netizens quickly questioned how highly confidential examination materials could be left completely exposed to the elements without any protective covering. The incident has triggered widespread outrage, with many arguing that if authorities cannot protect exam papers for critical school grades, they cannot be trusted to protect the students’ academic futures.

Question papers of 167 schools found floating in Buxar bihar @archanapatel_@arohishukl50402 pic.twitter.com/C6rJiPpsPE — Moonlight (@Ravijee0011) July 2, 2026

Officials Deny Claims of Damage

In response to the growing backlash, Bihar Board officials have rejected claims that the examination materials were destroyed. According to baord statement, the core question papers and answer sheets remained dry and secure inside their packaging. Officials maintained that the upcoming examinations would proceed entirely unaffected despite the visuals of the bundles sitting in rainwater.

Logistic Lacunae at Buniyadi School

The consignments had originally been delivered by the board to the Buniyadi School in Buxar. Local school headmasters had been formally notified of the arrival and were instructed to collect their respective school allocations from the venue. It was during this distribution and collection phase that sudden rainfall waterlogged the premises, leaving the bundled materials vulnerable on the ground.

Also Read: Mumbai Manhole Tragedy: Man Dies After Falling Into Drain in Saki Naka