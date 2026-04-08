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Home > Education News > Bihar OFSS Admission 2026 for Class 11 Begins, Check Application Process and Fee Details

Bihar OFSS Admission 2026 for Class 11 Begins, Check Application Process and Fee Details

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the start of the Bihar OFSS Class 11 Admission 2026 process for the 2026–28 academic session.

Bihar OFSS Admission 2026
Bihar OFSS Admission 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 8, 2026 11:53:12 IST

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Bihar OFSS Admission 2026 for Class 11 Begins, Check Application Process and Fee Details

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced that Bihar OFSS Class 11 Admission 2026 will start from April 8 for the academic year 2026-28. 

Online registration will be conducted through the OFSS portal. The Bihar OFSS Class 11 admission 2026 will be available for students who have passed their Class 10 exam from any recognised board and can enrol in science, commerce, arts and agriculture streams for intermediate courses. 

A centralised admission process will open admission for lakhs of students in the state.

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What is Bihar OFSS 11th admission 2026

The Bihar OFSS 11th admission 2026 is an online admission system conducted by BSEB for admission into 11th class.

The centralised admission process will allow students to fill out the common application form (CAF) and apply to multiple schools and colleges. The Bihar OFSS admission process is considered to be based on merit and is transparent.

Where to apply for Bihar OFSS admission 2026

Students can apply online through the official portal ofssbihar.net. The application link will be live from April 8, and candidates need to submit the application within the given period. Only the official portal should be trusted for accurate information.

Who is eligible for Bihar OFSS 2026 admission

Students who have passed their Class 10 exam (Matric) from any recognised board such as BSEB, CBSE, ICSE, etc. will be eligible to apply for Bihar OFSS 2026 admission.

Admission will be based on merit calculated on the marks obtained in the secondary exam.

How to apply for Bihar OFSS 11th admission 2026

To apply candidates can follow the below procedure:

  • Open the official website of ofssbihar.net
  • Click the link Intermediate (11th) Admission 2026
  • Create and generate login credentials
  • Fill in the details in the Common Application Form (CAF)
  • Add details related to personal, academic and contact information
  • Choose the institutions and streams as per your choice
  • Upload the documents as needed
  • Pay the application fee and submit the application form

Candidates can download the application form for their future reference. 

What is the Bihar OFSS application fee 2026

In total, the application fee for Bihar OFSS 2026 is Rs 350. From this amount, Rs 150 is for the application fee and Rs 200 is the institutional fee. 

Students can make the payment through different options available, like e-challan, net banking, debit card and credit card.

How does Bihar OFSS merit list 2026 work

The board will release the merit list of Bihar OFSS in separate rounds. Seats will be offered to the candidates based on their marks and the choices they enter in the application form.

Candidates will be notified regarding the allotment through the portal and should complete the admission formalities within the stipulated time.

Why is OFSS important for Bihar Class 11 admission

The admission process through OFSS removes the burden of filling multiple application forms for different institutes. Students can apply for different institutions through a single application.

It ensures that there is no confusion and ensures transparency in the allotment of seats. The OFSS covers a huge number of government-aided and private institutions in Bihar.

What should students do before applying for OFSS 2026

Students need to get all the documents ready, including Class 10 marksheets and personal information.

They also need to take time to fill in their preferences and read the application carefully to avoid mistakes during admission.

Also Read: JPSC City Intimation Slip 2026 Expected Shortly at jpsc.gov.in, Check Exam City, OTR Login and Admit Card Schedule

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Tags: Bihar board admission 2026Bihar OFSS admission 2026BSEB OFSS 2026OFSS Bihar 11th admission

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Bihar OFSS Admission 2026 for Class 11 Begins, Check Application Process and Fee Details

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Bihar OFSS Admission 2026 for Class 11 Begins, Check Application Process and Fee Details
Bihar OFSS Admission 2026 for Class 11 Begins, Check Application Process and Fee Details
Bihar OFSS Admission 2026 for Class 11 Begins, Check Application Process and Fee Details
Bihar OFSS Admission 2026 for Class 11 Begins, Check Application Process and Fee Details

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