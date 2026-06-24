Bihar School Hours Revised Till June 30; Check Updated Timing and Heatwave Guidelines

The Bihar Education Department has revised the school timings in all districts of Bihar because of the unbearable hot weather and extreme heatwave. As of June 22, a new schedule for secondary and higher secondary schools is applicable till June 30, 2026.

The amendments were taken after temperatures in several districts reached unbearable levels and there was a concern about the safety of students during the daylight hours of the school day. The changes also aim to reduce the exposure of students to heat, especially during the hot afternoon hours.

Heatwaves can lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion and other weather-related disorders, especially for school-going children. Amending school timings to earlier hours is expected to help create an environment where the students can be safe.

What are the new school timings in Bihar

According to the new schedule, schools will be operating from 6:30 am to 12:30 pm with morning assembly and prayer times included. This will be followed by the regular academic classes.

Teaching periods have been designed to fit in the curriculum intended to be taught during this period given the short duration of the operation. School officials have been advised to observe the revised schedule only during the period stipulated by the department. The directive is applicable to all secondary and higher secondary schools in the state and will remain in force until the weather improves.

How will the classes appear in the revised schedule

As per the notification issued by the Directorate of Secondary Education, school will open at 6:30 am; morning prayer and assembly will continue till 7.00 am.

Classes will be conducted in 40-minute periods after the assembly. Educational institutes have been advised to continue with the usual teaching schedule so that students can remain comfortable and hydrated.

There will be a recess within the school hours. The break will be used for issuing mid-day meals to the primary section pupils so that they have time to rest before resuming academic classes.

The revised timetable has been drafted keeping a balance between academics and student welfare in mind. The classes will end at approximately 12:20 pm, and school officials will use the time to review academic matters.

Can districts modify the schedule

The Bihar Department of Education, Bihar, has decided to empower with additional powers the district magistrates to make changes as and when required due to variations in weather in that district. The district offices can come up with further directions if there is an increase in temperature or immediate concern over the different weather conditions or anything else, writing it in the letter to the district magistrate.

As the district administrations are closer to the school system and hence will know better what the situation is at the school, they can decide at their discretion if they want to modify school and school matters or issue another direction. This way, any decision to be taken can be taken as and when it needs to be.

How long will the revised schedule be in effect

The revised timings of school are to take effect till June 30, 2026. The department will look into the weather conditions before deciding if the arrangement will hold till the end of the year or if the students will restart classes as per normal school timings.

Advice has been given to parents, students and school principals to keep an eye on official notifications on further updates on educational institutions and heatwave-related measures in the state.

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