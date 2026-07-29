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Home > Education News > Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2026: 32,388 Teacher Posts To Be Filled Under TRE 4; Notification Soon

Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2026: 32,388 Teacher Posts To Be Filled Under TRE 4; Notification Soon

The proposed recruitment will cover vacancies in primary, middle, secondary and higher secondary government schools in Bihar.

Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2026: 32,388 Teacher Posts To Be Filled Under TRE 4; Notification Soon

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-07-29 20:40 IST

The Bihar Education Department has sent a requisition to the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) for the recruitment of 32,388 teachers under the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4. According to announcement, the 32,388 teacher vacancies are allocated across different school levels, with 3,847 posts for Classes 1 to 5, 8,563 for Classes 6 to 8, 3,877 for Classes 9to 10, and 16,101 for Classes 11 to 12.

Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2026: Total Number of  Vacancies

The proposed recruitment will cover vacancies in primary, middle, secondary and higher secondary government schools in Bihar. BPSC is expected to issue the official TRE 4 recruitment notification soon. Sharing the update on X, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said: “The Education Department has sent the requisition to the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) for the appointment of 32,388 teachers under TRE-4. This is an important step towards fulfilling our commitment to quality education, employment for the youth, and a developed Bihar.”

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Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2026: School-Wise Vacancies 

The vacancies are allocated across different school levels.

Classes 1 – 5: 3,847 posts
Classes 6 – 8: 8,563 posts
Classes 9 – 10: 3,877 posts
Classes 11 – 12: 16,101 posts

Bihar Teacher Recruitment Notification 2026

The Bihar Public Service Commission is expected to release the official notification for the TRE 4 recruitment for Bihar state soon after processing the requisition. Once the notification will be out, candidates will be able to check information bulletin containing eligibility criteria, the application process, important dates, and the selection procedure.

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Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2026: 32,388 Teacher Posts To Be Filled Under TRE 4; Notification Soon
Tags: Bihar Public Service CommissionBihar Teacher RecruitmentBihar Teacher Recruitment 2026home-hero-pos-10Samrat ChoudharySamrat Choudhary BJP

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Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2026: 32,388 Teacher Posts To Be Filled Under TRE 4; Notification Soon

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Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2026: 32,388 Teacher Posts To Be Filled Under TRE 4; Notification Soon
Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2026: 32,388 Teacher Posts To Be Filled Under TRE 4; Notification Soon
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