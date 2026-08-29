Bombay High Court Clerk Exam Cancelled Amid Technical Glitches, Candidate Protests

The Bombay High Court clerk typing test has been cancelled after widespread complaints of technical glitches and protests by candidates across Maharashtra. The test, held on August 16 for around 11,000 candidates at 19 centres, was marred by server outages, faulty keyboards and candidates being logged out of the examination system. A fresh exam date will now be announced through a new notification.

Test Held for 11,000 Candidates

The typing test was conducted on August 16 for around 11,000 candidates across 19 examination centres in Maharashtra. However, technical problems were reported from several centres, including Kalyan, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nanded, Washim and Bhandara. Candidates reported issues such as server outages, faulty keyboards and being logged out of the examination system during the test.

Bombay High Court has cancelled the typing test held on August 16, 2026, for the post of Clerk. The court administration decided to cancel the test to maintain transparency and fairness in the selection process. A fresh typing test will be conducted, with its date, venue and time… pic.twitter.com/ZkXIniR6yf — IANS (@ians_india) August 29, 2026

Candidates Protest, Demand Re-Test

Angry over the technical problems, candidates staged protests in Kalyan and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, demanding that the examination be conducted again. At the examination centre located at the APMC Market in Kalyan, more than 400 candidates reportedly demanded a re-test. The local administration also acknowledged in writing that due to technical difficulties, some candidates were unable to take the examination despite reaching the centre on time.

High Court Confirms Technical Problems

The Registrar of the Bombay High Court also confirmed complaints regarding the technical issues. The court said that the problems associated with the agency conducting the examination would be investigated.

High Court Cancels Entire Typing Test

Amid the complaints, the Bombay High Court has now decided to cancel the entire Clerk Typing Skill Test. The decision comes after the technical issues affected candidates at multiple centres and prompted demands for a re-test. Details regarding the new examination date and the further recruitment process will be communicated through a fresh notification.

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