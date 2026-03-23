BSEB 12th Result 2026 Out: Check Pass Percentage, Topper Details, How To Check Results Here

The Bihar School Examination Board announced the Class 12 or Intermediate result 2026 on March 23, 2026. The results for all three streams, Science, Commerce and Arts has been declared simultaneously.

This has ended the waiting time for lakhs of students of the state. BSEB Class 12 result 2026 was declared in a press conference and students were able to view their result online.

What is the overall pass percentage in BSEB Class 12 result 2026

The overall pass percentage for BSEB Intermediate 2026 is 85.19 percent. Students have performed well this year. Girls have performed well again and have secured a pass percentage of 86.23 percent.

Boys have secured a pass percentage of 84.09 percent. This shows the overall pattern of girls performing well in the board examinations.

Who are the toppers in BSEB Class 12 result 2026

This year, 26 students have cleared top marks of BSEB in all streams. 19 of them are girls. Girls have topped in both the Arts and Commerce streams while a boy has topped in the Science stream. Topper details, marks and rank will be released by the board soon.

Where to check BSEB Class 12 result 2026 online

Students can verify their results on the official websites of BSEB by entering their roll number and roll code. The marksheet highlights the subject-wise marks, total score, qualifying status, and division.

Students are required to download and keep the scorecard for future reference. The website can be slow due to high traffic. Students can try again after some time.

What details are released along with BSEB Inter result 2026

Along with the results, students have also been provided with important performance information, such as overall pass percentage and gender-wise performance.

Subsequent to the result release, stream-wise results, topper names and district-wise performance details are expected to be released for a more detailed analysis of the performance of students in Bihar.

What should students do after checking BSEB Class 12 result 2026

Students should check all the details provided in their scorecards carefully. In case of any discrepancies, students should reach out to their schools or board authorities. Students who are dissatisfied with their marks can apply for scrutiny within the stipulated duration.

Those who are failed in one or more subjects can approach the board and appear for compartment examinations. Now that the results have been announced, students can take steps towards their next academic or career move.