BSEH Haryana HTET Result 2026 Declared: Check Scorecard PDF, Final Answer Key At htet.eapplynow.com

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has declared the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) result 2026 on August 6. The authority has also released final answer keys for the HTET 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the result and final answer keys for Level 1 (PRT), Level 2 (TGT), and Level 3 (PGT) online at htet.eapplynow.com and bseh.org.in.

How to Download the HTET scorecard 2026?

To download the results, candidates need to follow the given below steps.

Visit the official website at htet.eapplynow.com

On the homepage, click on HTET marksheet PDF link

Enter Application ID/ Registration Number, Date of Birth in the login credentials

The HTET result PDF 2026 will be displayed on the screen

Download and save the HTET scorecard PDF

Take a printout for future reference

How to Download HTET final answer key 2026?

Candidates can downlaod the answer key by following the given below steps.

Visit the official website.

Click on HTET final answer key PDF link

The HTET final answer key PDF will be displayed on the screen

Download and save HTET final answer key PDF Take a hard copy for future use

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