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Home > Education News > BSEH Haryana HTET Result 2026 Declared: Check Scorecard PDF, Final Answer Key At htet.eapplynow.com

BSEH Haryana HTET Result 2026 Declared: Check Scorecard PDF, Final Answer Key At htet.eapplynow.com

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the result and final answer keys for Level 1 (PRT), Level 2 (TGT), and Level 3 (PGT) online at htet.eapplynow.com and bseh.org.in.

BSEH Haryana HTET Result 2026 Declared: Check Scorecard PDF, Final Answer Key At htet.eapplynow.com

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-08-06 19:00 IST

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has declared the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) result 2026 on August 6. The authority has also released final answer keys for the HTET 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the result and final answer keys for Level 1 (PRT), Level 2 (TGT), and Level 3 (PGT) online at htet.eapplynow.com and bseh.org.in.

How to Download the HTET scorecard 2026?

To download the results, candidates need to follow the given below steps. 

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  • Visit the official website at htet.eapplynow.com

  • On the homepage, click on HTET marksheet PDF link

  • Enter Application ID/ Registration Number, Date of Birth in the login credentials

  • The HTET result PDF 2026 will be displayed on the screen

  • Download and save the HTET scorecard PDF

  • Take a printout for future reference

How to Download HTET final answer key 2026?

Candidates can downlaod the answer key by following the given below steps. 

  • Visit the official website.

  • Click on HTET final answer key PDF link

  • The HTET final answer key PDF will be displayed on the screen

  • Download and save HTET final answer key PDF Take a hard copy for future use

Also Read: Why Did Bombay High Court Overturn Tarun Tejpal’s Acquittal? What The Case is All About?

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BSEH Haryana HTET Result 2026 Declared: Check Scorecard PDF, Final Answer Key At htet.eapplynow.com
Tags: HTET final answer keyHTET final answer key 2026HTET result 2026HTET scorecard 2026

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BSEH Haryana HTET Result 2026 Declared: Check Scorecard PDF, Final Answer Key At htet.eapplynow.com

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BSEH Haryana HTET Result 2026 Declared: Check Scorecard PDF, Final Answer Key At htet.eapplynow.com
BSEH Haryana HTET Result 2026 Declared: Check Scorecard PDF, Final Answer Key At htet.eapplynow.com
BSEH Haryana HTET Result 2026 Declared: Check Scorecard PDF, Final Answer Key At htet.eapplynow.com
BSEH Haryana HTET Result 2026 Declared: Check Scorecard PDF, Final Answer Key At htet.eapplynow.com

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