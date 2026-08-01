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Home > Education News > CA Final Registration 2026 Reopened: Check Last Date And How to Apply At eservices.icai.org

CA Final Registration 2026 Reopened: Check Last Date And How to Apply At eservices.icai.org

The CA Final November 2026 exams will be conducted on November 2, 4, 6, 9, 11, and 13, 2026.

CA Final Registration 2026 Reopened: Check Last Date And How to Apply At eservices.icai.org

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Sat 2026-08-01 17:48 IST

The CA Final application process 2026 has been re-opened for November session on the SSP portal. Candidates who were not able to complete their registration earlier can apply within the given deadline. The CA final application last date is August 5, 2026, 11:59 PM. Only registered candidates will be able to download the CA Final admit card 2026 to appear for the exam.

CA Final Registration Form Last Date

As per the latest notification, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has reopened the CA Final Registration 2026 for the November exam session. The last date to register for CA Final November 2026 exam is August 05, 2026 (11:59 PM). Candidates who were not able to register by July 22 due to confusion in the change of examination cycle can fill and complete the registration process within the given dates. 

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Steps to Apply for CA Final Registration 2026?

Candidates can follow the given below steps to fill the registration form. 

  • Visit the ICAI SSP portal at eservices.icai.org.
  • Log in using the earlier credentials or create a new account.
  • Fill the registration form by entering the required details.
  • Upload the mandatory documents as per the required format.
  • Select the preferred examination city or centre.
  • Submit the application form.
  • Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference. 

CA Final November Exam Date 2026

The CA Final November 2026 exams will be conducted on November 2, 4, 6, 9, 11, and 13, 2026. The CA final admit card will be released a few weeks before the exam on its official portal. Candidates who have successfully registered can download the admit cards. 

Also Read: Nirmal Purja Death: Legendary Mountaineer Killed in Pakistan Avalanche, Several Climbers Still Missing

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CA Final Registration 2026 Reopened: Check Last Date And How to Apply At eservices.icai.org
Tags: CA Final November Exam Date 2026CA Final RegistrationCA Final Registration 2026CA Final Registration Form Last Date

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