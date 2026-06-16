CA Inter May 2026 Result Date Announced by ICAI: Check Scorecard Download Steps and Latest Updates

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the result date of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination conducted in the month of May 2026. The institute has announced that the scorecards of thousands of candidates who appeared for the examination will be released on June 24th. ICAI confirmed that the results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination 2026 will be announced on June 24, thus ending the long wait for candidates who appeared in the May 2026 CA Inter examination between May 5 and May 15. Results will be accompanied by critical results such as the pass percentage, top rank, and topper’s data.

When will ICAI CA Inter May 2026 results be declared

According to the Institute, the results of the CA Intermediate Examination 2026 will be declared by the end of June, the 24th. The Institute will provide results through its official result portal. Result declaration is the most important part for passing candidates who are pursuing their professional qualification in chartered accountancy, as it gives them eligibility to proceed further. While preparing for result declaration, candidates can keep your registration and roll number ready to much longer for your score.

How to check CA Inter result online

Once the results are announced, candidates can view their scorecards in the ICAI result portal. Students have to enter their roll number and registration number on the login page in order to check the result.

The scorecard will appear on the screen upon submission of the details. It is recommended to download and keep a copy of the result for future reference, especially in the following stages of the CA qualification.

Students may be faced with slow loading while accessing the portal due to high traffic on the results day.

What information will be displayed on the ICAI scorecard

The CA Intermediate scorecard is likely to show subject-wise marks, group-wise performance, and overall results as well as the candidate’s information. The marks in individual papers will enable candidates to understand their strengths and simplify the areas which may need improvement in future attempts.

Apart from scorecards for individual students, it is also probable that the institute will release the merit list of the top performers. It is also possible that ICAI will release the overall pass percentage for the entire group as well as for each group. The information is usually useful for understanding examination trends and performance across the country.

Is ICAI releasing merit list and pass percentage

Normally, ICAI publishes the merit list and pass percentage on top of the exam results. At year’s end, the merit list is filed for candidates who get the highest marks, and the pass percentage is published for the candidates who pass the examination.

Chalkboard candidates as well as coaching centres keep an eye on both these figures in order to gauge the difficulty level of the examination and performance comparison with the previous years’ sessions. The statistics of the May 2026 examination will surprise no one in the whole CA community.

Where does the alleged ICAI data leak stand now

Social media platforms were buzzing with claims of a possible data breach with examination-related details in the past few days. Some have reported that answer sheets and marks of candidates have been leaked in an ICAI portal.

Several chartered accountants and other professionals acquainted with the system, however, have brushed off these allegations, stating that there is no confirmed evidence of any breach in examination records. The portal discussed on social media is not used to store answer books.

Now the result date is finalised, students can cast away their worries and focus on the forthcoming announcement, taking the next step in their career journey. June 24, when the CA Intermediate results were declared, will become an important day for thousands of aspirants across the country.

Also Read: CUET UG Result 2026 Expected Soon: How to Check Scorecard, Final Answer Key and Admission Process