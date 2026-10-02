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Home > Education News > Cashless Schools? CBSE Pushes UPI, RuPay And BBPS For Fees, Canteens And More, Issues Guidelines For Students, Parents

Cashless Schools? CBSE Pushes UPI, RuPay And BBPS For Fees, Canteens And More, Issues Guidelines For Students, Parents

CBSE has asked affiliated schools to promote digital payments and financial literacy among students, parents and staff, with UPI, RuPay and BBPS among the suggested options.

No Charges on Person-to-Person Payments, But These Transactions Will Cost More From October 15.
No Charges on Person-to-Person Payments, But These Transactions Will Cost More From October 15.

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-10-02 19:24 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked its affiliated schools to promote digital payments for various school-related transactions. The Board has issued a notice on its official website as part of a wider digital payment promotion plan.

The plan has been developed by the Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance. It aims to increase access to digital payments and encourage their safe and wider use across the country.

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CBSE Digital Payment Guidelines For Schools

According to the circular, the initiative covers the education ecosystem, including schools, students and parents. CBSE has advised school heads and managers to take steps to make digital payment options available for different services.

Schools may offer Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and RuPay cards for fee payments, canteen purchases, library services and other transactions.

For schools in areas with poor internet connectivity, CBSE has suggested options such as UPI Lite, UPI LiteX and UPI 123PAY. Demonstrations and assisted payment models may also be used to help students, parents and staff understand these options.

BBPS Suggested For School Fee Payments

CBSE has also suggested that schools use the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) for fee collection. The system can provide a standardised and secure way to handle recurring payments. Schools may also integrate BBPS with their Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems. This could help manage recurring transactions, including salary payments to staff.

CBSE Pushes Digital Payment Awareness

The Board has also highlighted the need for greater digital payment awareness and financial literacy. Schools may include digital payment topics in teacher training programmes and school-level awareness drives. Financial literacy modules covering digital payments may also be introduced.

The circular further asks schools to conduct awareness campaigns for parents. These can be organised on school campuses, during school events and through parent-teacher interactions. The move is aimed at helping the wider school community understand digital payment methods and use them safely and conveniently.

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Cashless Schools? CBSE Pushes UPI, RuPay And BBPS For Fees, Canteens And More, Issues Guidelines For Students, Parents
Cashless Schools? CBSE Pushes UPI, RuPay And BBPS For Fees, Canteens And More, Issues Guidelines For Students, Parents
Cashless Schools? CBSE Pushes UPI, RuPay And BBPS For Fees, Canteens And More, Issues Guidelines For Students, Parents
Cashless Schools? CBSE Pushes UPI, RuPay And BBPS For Fees, Canteens And More, Issues Guidelines For Students, Parents
Cashless Schools? CBSE Pushes UPI, RuPay And BBPS For Fees, Canteens And More, Issues Guidelines For Students, Parents

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