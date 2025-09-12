CAT 2025 Registration Closes Tomorrow: Direct Link to Apply, Syllabus for VARC, DILR, QA Sections

CAT 2025 Registration Closes Tomorrow: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 registration will close tomorrow on September 13, 2025. Candidates can apply for the CAT 2025 registration through their official website iimcat.ac.in. As per the schedule, the CAT exam will be conducted on November 30 in three sessions in 170 cities. The IIM CAT admit card will be issued on November 3 for all registered candidates.
How to Apply for CAT 2025
- Visit the Official Website: Go to iimcat.ac.in
- New Candidate Registration: Click on “New Candidate Registration” and enter personal details.
- OTP Verification: Verify your mobile number with the OTP received.
- Login and Complete Application: Use your credentials to log in and fill in academic details, work experience, and program preferences.
- Upload Documents: Upload scanned documents as per the specified format.
- Payment of Application Fee: Pay the fee online — ₹2,600 for General/EWS/NC-OBC candidates and ₹1,300 for SC/ST/PwD candidates.
- Submit Application: Review all details carefully and submit the form.
- Download Confirmation: Save and print the confirmation page for future use
IIM CAT 2025 Syllabus
The CAT exam will have around 68 questions. The VARC section usually consists of 24 questions, and DILR and QA will have 22 questions each. As per the marking scheme, three marks will be awarded for each correct answer, one mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer, and zero marks will be awarded for unanswered questions.
|CAT Question Paper
|
VARC section Topics
|
Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC)
|
Fill in the Blanks
Reading Comprehension
Verbal Logic
Subject-Verb Agreement
Sentence Completion
Paracompletion and Inference
Verbal Reasoning
Article Usage
Different Usages of the Same Word
Grammar
Idioms
Analogies
Errors in Tenses
Antonyms
Foreign Language Words Used in English
Syllogisms
Sentence Correction
One Word Substitution
Prepositions
Types of Clauses
Parts of Speech
Phrase Modifiers
|
Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR)
|
Blood Relations
Clocks and Calendars
Series
Statements
Syllogism
Proposition
Venn Diagram
Data Arrangement
Direction Sense
Data Structures
Tables
Family Tree
Binary Logic
Coding-Decoding
Assumptions
Pie Charts
Data Sufficiency
Puzzles
Seating Arrangement
Sets and Caselets
Bars and Line Graphs
|
Quantitative Aptitude (QA)
|
LogarithmsTrigonometry
Number System
Permutation and Combination
Simple interest and compound interest
In-equations: Quadratic and linear equations
Surds and Indices
Time-Speed-Distance
Probability
Partnership (Accounts)
Profit and Loss
Ratios and Proportions
Mean, mode, median
Binomial theorem
Mensuration
Inequalities
Square Root and Cube Root
Work and Time
Geometry
Percentages
Geometric Progression