CAT 2025 Registration Closes Tomorrow: Direct Link to Apply, Syllabus for VARC, DILR, QA Sections

CAT 2025 Registration Closes Tomorrow: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 registration will close tomorrow on September 13, 2025. Candidates can apply for the CAT 2025 registration through their official website iimcat.ac.in. As per the schedule, the CAT exam will be conducted on November 30 in three sessions in 170 cities. The IIM CAT admit card will be issued on November 3 for all registered candidates.

How to Apply for CAT 2025

Visit the Official Website: Go to iimcat.ac.in

New Candidate Registration: Click on “New Candidate Registration” and enter personal details.

OTP Verification: Verify your mobile number with the OTP received.

Login and Complete Application: Use your credentials to log in and fill in academic details, work experience, and program preferences.

Upload Documents: Upload scanned documents as per the specified format.

Payment of Application Fee: Pay the fee online — ₹2,600 for General/EWS/NC-OBC candidates and ₹1,300 for SC/ST/PwD candidates.

Submit Application: Review all details carefully and submit the form.

Download Confirmation: Save and print the confirmation page for future use

IIM CAT 2025 Syllabus

The CAT exam will have around 68 questions. The VARC section usually consists of 24 questions, and DILR and QA will have 22 questions each. As per the marking scheme, three marks will be awarded for each correct answer, one mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer, and zero marks will be awarded for unanswered questions.