CAT 2025 Registration Closes Tomorrow: Direct Link to Apply, Syllabus for VARC, DILR, QA Sections

CAT 2025 Registration Closes Tomorrow: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 registration will close tomorrow on September 13, 2025. Candidates can apply for the CAT 2025 registration through their official website iimcat.ac.in. As per the schedule, the CAT exam will be conducted on November 30 in three sessions in 170 cities. The IIM CAT admit card will be issued on November 3 for all registered candidates.

The IIM CAT 2025 admit card will be issued on November 3 for all registered candidates. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: September 12, 2025 16:00:08 IST

CAT 2025 Registration Closes Tomorrow: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 registration will close tomorrow on September 13, 2025. Candidates can apply for the CAT 2025 registration through their official website iimcat.ac.in. As per the schedule, the CAT exam will be conducted on November 30 in three sessions in 170 cities. The IIM CAT admit card will be issued on November 3 for all registered candidates.

How to  Apply for CAT 2025 

  • Visit the Official Website: Go to iimcat.ac.in
  • New Candidate Registration: Click on “New Candidate Registration” and enter personal details.
  • OTP Verification: Verify your mobile number with the OTP received.
  • Login and Complete Application: Use your credentials to log in and fill in academic details, work experience, and program preferences.
  • Upload Documents: Upload scanned documents as per the specified format.
  • Payment of Application Fee: Pay the fee online — ₹2,600 for General/EWS/NC-OBC candidates and ₹1,300 for SC/ST/PwD candidates.
  • Submit Application: Review all details carefully and submit the form.
  • Download Confirmation: Save and print the confirmation page for future use

IIM CAT 2025 Syllabus 

The CAT exam will have around 68 questions. The VARC section usually consists of 24 questions, and DILR and QA will have 22 questions each. As per the marking scheme, three marks will be awarded for each correct answer, one mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer, and zero marks will be awarded for unanswered questions.

CAT Question Paper

VARC section Topics

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC)

Fill in the Blanks

Reading Comprehension

Verbal Logic

Subject-Verb Agreement

Sentence Completion

Paracompletion and Inference

Verbal Reasoning

Article Usage

Different Usages of the Same Word

Grammar

Idioms

Analogies

Errors in Tenses

Antonyms

Foreign Language Words Used in English

Syllogisms

Sentence Correction

One Word Substitution

Prepositions

Types of Clauses

Parts of Speech

Phrase Modifiers

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR)

Blood Relations

Clocks and Calendars

Series

Statements

Syllogism

Proposition

Venn Diagram

Data Arrangement

Direction Sense

Data Structures

Tables

Family Tree

Binary Logic

Coding-Decoding

Assumptions

Pie Charts

Data Sufficiency

Puzzles

Seating Arrangement

Sets and Caselets

Bars and Line Graphs

Quantitative Aptitude (QA)

LogarithmsTrigonometry

Number System

Permutation and Combination

Simple interest and compound interest

In-equations: Quadratic and linear equations

Surds and Indices

Time-Speed-Distance

Probability

Partnership (Accounts)

Profit and Loss

Ratios and Proportions

Mean, mode, median

Binomial theorem

Mensuration

Inequalities

Square Root and Cube Root

Work and Time

Geometry

Percentages

Geometric Progression
