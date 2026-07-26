CAT 2026 Notification Out: Exam On Nov 29, Check Registration Date, Eligibility & Fees

The CAT notification 2026 has been released. The IIM Indore has released the CAT 2026 brochure containing details about the exam dates, eligibility criteria, and other important information. As per the official notification , the CAT 2026 exam will be conducted on November 29 across 170 test cities.

When Will CAT Registration 2026 Commence?

As per the released information, CAT 2026 registration process will begin from August 3 and will remain live until September 15. CAT 2026 exam fee has seen an increase from Rs 2,600 to Rs 2,700. However, there is no change in the CAT exam pattern, and syllabus. CAT is a computer-based test, conducted in three slots on the same day. Candidates need to answer 68 questions within 120 minutes. All three sections have a time limit of 40 minutes.

How to Apply for CAT 2026?

Candidates can check the registration process for CAT here.

Go to the official portal and click “New Candidate Registration”

Complete verification to activate your account

Log in and enter personal information as asked

Enter academic qualifications

Select test cities as per preferences

Upload required documents

Review the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit and save the exam form

Documents Required for CAT 2026

Passport-size Photograph

Signature

Photo ID (for details)

Category Certificate (SC/ST)

NC-OBC Certificate

EWS Certificate

PwD Certificate

Final-Year Candidate Certificate (if applicable)

Name Change Proof (if applicable)



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