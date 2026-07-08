CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 Date: Direct Link to Download Scorecard Soon at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 Phase 2 Result 2026 date and time soon. A total of over 6.68 lakh students, who appeared for the Session 2 exams, will be able to view their results on the official portals cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. For downloading the scorecard, students will have to enter in their roll number, school name, admit card ID and their mother’s name (as required). Along with the official sites, candidates can also look up the CBSE Class 10 Session 2 Result 2026 via DigiLocker and the UMANG app. The CBSE Class 10 Session 2 examinations were conducted from May 15 to May 21, 2026.

CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 Date

The CBSE Class 10 Phase 2 result 2026 is expected to come out soon on the official website. The board will, in a short time confirm the exact result date and time. So students are asked to keep checking the official CBSE site regularly for the latest notifications on when it will be announced.

How to Download CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026

Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

Click on the CBSE Class 10 Phase 2 Result 2026 link.

Enter your roll number, school number, admit card ID and mother’s name.

Click on the Submit button.

Your CBSE Class 10 Phase 2 Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

How to Check CBSE Class 10 Phase 2 Result 2026 on UMANG App

Open the UMANG app on your smartphone. Search for CBSE. Select the Education section. Tap on CBSE Class 10 Phase 2 Result 2026. Enter your roll number, year, class and admit card ID. Click on Submit. Your result will appear on the screen. Download and save it for future reference.

How to Check CBSE Class 10 Phase 2 Result 2026 on DigiLocker

Open the DigiLocker app or visit the DigiLocker website. Log in using your registered mobile number. Enter the 6-digit PIN received via SMS. Select CBSE Class 10 Result 2026. Enter your class, school code and roll number. Click on Submit. Download and save your digital marksheet for future use.

Students must log in with their CBSE credentials including roll number, school number, admit card ID and DOB—to view the provisional Class 10 result on the portal.

Also Read: FMGE June 2026 Result Declared At natboard.edu.in: 12.77% Students Pass, Scorecards From July 16