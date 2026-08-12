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Home > Education News > CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026 Declared; Check Result Here, Steps To Download

CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026 Declared; Check Result Here, Steps To Download

CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026 is out. Check Class 12 compartment and improvement results, pass percentage, statistics and DigiLocker steps here.

CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026
CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-08-12 17:47 IST

The CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026 has been announced by the CBSE board for those students who appeared in compartment, six subject, and improvement exams. The CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026 is now available to the candidates at results.digilocker.gov.in. This year, 2,91,576 applicants had applied for the supplementary examination, out of which 2,75,287 had appeared for it.

CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Key statistics

Of the total number of candidates, 1,64,231 candidates belonged to the compartment category while 1,11,056 candidates applied for improvement. It is seen from the CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026 information that the pass percentage in the compartment category increased to 53.08% in 2025

The examination covered three groups: compartment candidates, candidates with six subjects and improvement candidates. The CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026 is also being made available to CBSE-affiliated schools abroad through DigiLocker.

CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: How to check

For downloading the CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026, candidates have to first go to the DigiLocker Results Portal and select the CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 link, followed by entering their credentials and submitting it. Students can download their result and know about their marks and qualification status.

The CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026 can also be obtained through digital academic documents on DigiLocker. The results will be shared by CBSE with the schools at their registered e-mail ID.

CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Marksheet details

Printed marksheet-cum-passing certificates for regular students, including those studying abroad, will be supplied through their respective schools. Private candidates will receive their digital academic documents through DigiLocker.

CBSE said details about post-result services will be notified separately through an official circular. Students checking the CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026 should download and retain their digital result for future reference.

Also Read: MPESB Recruitment 2026: 12 Exams To Be Conducted In 5 Months For 19000 Posts    

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