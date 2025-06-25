CBSE All Set To Implement Of 2 Board Examinations Policy, All You Need To Know

CBSE has decided to implement the policy of 2 Board Examinations in Class X from 2026 examinations. As per the recommendations of the national education policy (NEP-2020) and stakeholders consultations, CBSE took this decision. Controller of Examinations of CBSE Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj issued this order.

These are Schemes of 2 Board Examinations:

1. General Conditions:

It is mandatory for all the students to appear in the 1st Board examination.

All passed and eligible students will be allowed to improve their performance in any of the three subjects out of Science, Mathematics, Social Science and languages.

If a student has not appeared in 3 or more subjects in 1st examination, then, he or she will not be allowed to appear in the second examination. Such students will be placed in the “Essential Repeat” category and can take the examination only next year in the main examinations in the month of February next year.

For students whose result in the 1st examination is Compartment, such students will be allowed to appear in 2nd examination under Compartment Category.

Additional Subjects will not be permitted after passing class X, students will not be allowed in stand-alone subjects.

2. Scheme for Special Category:

Sports students will be allowed to appear in second examinations in the subjects whose examinations have coincided with their sports event.

Winter Bound Schools’ students may choose to appear either in 1st examinations or 2nd examinations in offered subjects.

The facilities extended to CWSN candidates will be extended in second examinations also.

3. Conduct of Internal Assessment:

Internal assessment will be conducted only once before the main examinations.

4. Schedule of the Examinations:

Main or 1st examinations will begin from mid-February as conducted now.

Second examination will be conducted in the month of May.

5. Eligibility Criteria for Appearing in the Examinations

First examination will be the main examination. The eligibility to appear in the first examination will be:

(i) Fresh students of Class X

(ii) Second Chance Compartment

(iii) Essential Repeat of previous year

(iv) Improvement examination

The eligibility to appear in the second examination will be:

(i) Improvement category up to 3 main subjects

(ii) First/Third Chance Compartment

(iii) Compartment + Improvement

(iv) Improvement for the students passed by the replacement of the

6. Syllabus and Scheme of Examinations:

Both the examinations will be conducted on the full syllabus meant for the year.

The scheme of studies and scheme of examinations will remain the same.

7. LOC Submission for the Examinations:

Filling of LOC and appearing in the Main/first examination will be compulsory.

LOC for the 2nd examinations will be filled in separately. However, no new names will be added to the LOC of the 2nd examination.

Subject change will not be allowed from first examination to second examinations except permitted as per policy.

8. Result Declaration:

Result of First examinations will be declared in the month of April.

Result of Second examinations will be declared in the month of June.

Performance of main examination will be made available in DigiLocker.

This could be used for admission to class XI if the student does not wish to appear in 2nd examinations for improvement. Passing document will be issued to all the students after the results of 2nd examinations.

Merit certificate will also be issued only after 2nd examination.

9. Post Result Facilities:

Facilities of Photocopy, verification and re-evaluation will be available only after declaration of results of second examination for both the examinations i.e. Main & second examinations.

10. Admission in Class XI:

Students not qualified in the main examination will be allowed provisional admission in Class XI and based on the result of the Second examination, their admission will be confirmed.

