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Home > Education News > CBSE Announces Major Change in Revaluation Rules, Allows Answer Sheet Inspection

CBSE Announces Major Change in Revaluation Rules, Allows Answer Sheet Inspection

CBSE has introduced a major change to its revaluation process, allowing students to physically inspect their evaluated answer sheets at regional offices.

CBSE Re-Evaluation 2026
CBSE Re-Evaluation 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Mon 2026-06-22 13:19 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has allowed the option of physically inspecting evaluated answer books under certain conditions as a newly introduced measure in its post-exam grievance redressal mechanism. The move could improve transparency for the board’s efforts to verify and re-evaluate the answer books. Students can now gain access to their evaluated answer books at CBSE regional offices if they get a No-Change result after applying for answer sheet verification. The provision is being introduced for the first time to meet a growing demand for clarity around how the board carries out examinations. CBSE has not yet announced any detailed guidelines on the new process.

What is the new CBSE revaluation rule

The new ruling means that the candidate may physically review the evaluated answer sheets after verification if their result does not change. Communicators have always been able to apply for verification of marks and answer book revaluation but are not allowed to physically inspect the answer books after the above-mentioned stages are completed.

This new development is aimed at making the process more transparent in the eyes of the students and would give them a clearer picture of how the answer books were assessed.

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Who will be allowed to Inspect CBSE answer sheets

Under the new guidelines, only students with post-result “No-Change” notices after applying for post-result verification will be permitted to inspect their evaluated answer books. The move will be answerable only to the students who have doubts regarding the obtained marks even after the post-result process of evaluation has been completed. The new amendment will permit the board to provide clarity on the evaluation process as well as reduce the confusion and doubt among the students regarding the evaluation process by allowing them to inspect the answer books.

Why is CBSE allowing physical inspection

People see this decision as a move to reinforce confidence in the board examination system. Until now, parents and students have issued grave complaints about not being able to have visibility of the evaluation process after the post-result services were processed.

With the introduction of physical inspection, CBSE wants to bring some transparency into its post-result review mechanism and improve trust about its assessment and evaluation process. The new amendment will also reduce discontentment and dissatisfaction among the candidates.

How does the CBSE verification process work

Students who are not satisfied with their board examination results can apply for verification of marks and other post-result services online via the official CBSE website. During the verification, check answer sheets for errors (e.g., missed evaluations, accidental wrong totalling or data-entry errors). Marks may be revised if discrepancies are found. That said, if no changes are made in any marks, the student receives a “No-Change” result as of now. Under the new scheme, however, the selected candidates will be notified to physically inspect their answer books.

Has CBSE shared inspection guidelines

No official notifications have been issued by the board yet on how, when and where the students can physically examine their answer books. Additional details regarding the documentation procedures during appointment scheduling and inspection schedules are expected to be published soon. Students should keep checking official CBSE updates for the implementation of the new additions to the result policy.

What is the latest update to CBSE post-result applications

The CBSE has announced that more than 87 per cent of the applications received for post-result processes have been processed in the first round. Students who have applied for revaluation, verification and other services can check their application status and marks via the official portal.

Physical answer sheet inspection on exam paper marks the introduction of an exciting new method to deal with student grievances regarding results and raises the standard for transparency in the school board examination process.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026: NTA Calls Viral Paper Leak Video Fake, Says Re-Exam Conducted Under Tight Security 

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CBSE Announces Major Change in Revaluation Rules, Allows Answer Sheet Inspection
Tags: cbseCBSE answer sheetsCBSE revaluationCBSE verification

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CBSE Announces Major Change in Revaluation Rules, Allows Answer Sheet Inspection
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