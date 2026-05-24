CBSE Announces Refund For Students Overcharged During Class 12 Re-Evaluation Portal Glitches

CBSE on Sunday announced that students who were overcharged during the Class 12 post-result process due to technical glitches will receive refunds. The decision came after several students and parents complained about payment gateway failures, server downtime and incorrect fee deductions while applying for scanned copies of evaluated answer books. The issue gained attention after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan sought a detailed report from the CBSE regarding the glitches faced during the re-evaluation and verification process.

Technical glitches during scanned copy applications trigger complaints

Reports say that in an official notice, the CBSE said that technical problems on May 21 and 22 led to incorrect fee deductions from some students applying for scanned copies of answer sheets. According to the board, some students were charged more than the required amount, while others were charged less because of payment-related disruptions on the portal.

“In some instances, excess payment was deducted, while in others, lesser amounts were charged,” the CBSE said in its statement.

The board clarified that all students affected by excess deductions would receive refunds directly through the same payment method that was used during the transaction process.

Refund process announced as students await re-evaluation services

The CBSE further said that students would not need to submit fresh requests for scanned copies of evaluated answer books. The board assured candidates that their requests would still be processed despite the technical issues reported during the application period. “In all cases of excess payment, the exact excess amounts shall be refunded to the same payment method which was used for payment,” the CBSE said, as per reports.

“Similarly, in cases where lesser payment was deducted, candidates shall be informed separately regarding payment of the balance amount, if required,” it added. As per reports, the CBSE also confirmed that scanned copies of answer books would be provided in all such cases without forcing students to repeat the application process again.

Education minister seeks report as CBSE promises corrective measures

According to reports, the issue became more serious after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reportedly took strong note of server downtime, payment gateway glitches and operational lapses during the post-result process earlier this week. Sources said the minister asked the CBSE for a detailed explanation regarding the problems faced by students.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the CBSE said it was actively monitoring all technical issues and had already started corrective measures, including technical interventions and extension of timelines wherever necessary.

“Parents and students are requested not to feel anxious if they have encountered such issues. The very purpose of the verification and re-evaluation mechanism is to address genuine concerns in a structured and fair manner,” the CBSE said.

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