CBSE Announces Special 40:60 Marking Scheme For Private Class 12 Candidates In Gulf Countries

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has come up with a special assessment formula for Class 12 private candidates of Gulf countries whose exams were disrupted due to security chaos in West Asia. The board decided to use 40:60 marking to calculate marks for subjects whose papers were not examined following the cancellation of some examination papers.

The decision follows a special attempt to overcome challenges in the region, which witnessed cancellation of several Class 12 board examination papers in seven Gulf countries. The assessment policy was tabled before the Supreme Court in a hearing on a petition filed by a private candidate of Saudi Arabia. Under the new policy, marks for the subjects not examined will be calculated by combining the past academic record of the students with their Class 12 marks.

What is the CBSE 40:60 assessment formula

The special marking scheme applies to a specific type of private candidates. The policy is relevant for private candidates, whether those appearing for compartment examinations, improvement exams or some other non-regular category.

The policy is limited to Class 12 students who were registered at examination centres in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Iran. It will be applicable only for subjects whose examinations were cancelled because of the prevailing security situation in the region. Regular school students are not covered under this assessment framework.

How will CBSE calculate marks under the 40:60 formula

There will be a combined assessment for subjects whose board examinations were cancelled. The CBSE will calculate 40 per cent weightage of marks from the student’s performance in the Class 10 board examination. The board will average the theory marks obtained in the best three Class 10 subjects of the student. These marks will be used to calculate the remaining 40 per cent weightage.

The student’s performance in unsanctioned papers (i.e., theory papers successfully undertaken by the students during the ongoing CBSE Class 12 examination cycle) will be used to calculate the remaining 60 per cent weightage. Students who took their board exams for a particular subject before the examinations were cancelled will be awarded marks for that subject based on their performance in the actual examination.

How will CBSE results be communicated to the students

The board has said that computed marks will be uploaded directly into the DigiLocker accounts of students. This will enable affected candidates to obtain their marks without the need for any further application. The board has taken this step to ensure that students don’t face delays in their studies because of circumstances known to them and beyond.

Can students reject marks awarded through the formula

The CBSE has allowed the students to decline the marks awarded under the special assessment scheme if they are unhappy with the results. Students who decide to reject the computed marks may sit for the next scheduled physical board examination conducted by CBSE. In such a scenario, the marks received in their re-examination will replace the marks received under the 40:60 formula. The board said the option has been provided as a measure of transparency to enable students to improve their results through a regular examination process.

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