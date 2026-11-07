CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2027 Released: Exams Begin February 16, 2027; Check Complete Subject-Wise 10th Timetable?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10 Board Examination Date Sheet 2027, bringing an important update for students preparing for their upcoming board examinations. Students who are set to appear for the CBSE Class 10 examinations can now check the complete subject-wise timetable, examination dates and paper timings through the official date sheet PDF. With the examination schedule now available, students can organise their preparation, revise important topics and plan their study routine according to the dates of their respective subjects. According to the announced schedule, the CBSE Class 10 Board Examinations 2027 will begin on February 16, 2027, with the Painting examination.

CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2027: Important Dates

As per the date sheet, the Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic examinations will be conducted on February 17, 2027. The Science examination is scheduled for February 22, followed by the English examination on February 26. Students will appear for the Social Science paper on March 8, 2027. These dates will help students prepare a subject-wise revision strategy and allocate sufficient time to subjects that require additional attention.

CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2027: Subject-Wise Schedule

Here is a look at some of the important examination dates announced by the board:

Subject Exam Date Timing Painting February 16, 2027 10:30 AM–12:30 PM Mathematics Standard February 17, 2027 10:30 AM–1:30 PM Mathematics Basic February 17, 2027 10:30 AM–1:30 PM Home Science February 19, 2027 10:30 AM–1:30 PM Science February 22, 2027 10:30 AM–1:30 PM Computer Applications February 24, 2027 10:30 AM–12:30 PM Information Technology February 24, 2027 10:30 AM–12:30 PM Artificial Intelligence February 24, 2027 10:30 AM–12:30 PM English Communicative February 26, 2027 10:30 AM–1:30 PM English Language and Literature February 26, 2027 10:30 AM–1:30 PM Hindi Course A March 3, 2027 10:30 AM–1:30 PM Hindi Course B March 3, 2027 10:30 AM–1:30 PM Social Science March 8, 2027 10:30 AM–1:30 PM

Where Can Students Check the Official Date Sheet?

Students can access the complete CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2027 through the board’s official website, cbse.gov.in. They should download the official PDF and carefully check their subject codes, examination dates and paper timings to avoid any confusion.

What Should Students Do Next?

With the examination dates announced, students should focus on completing their syllabus, revising important chapters and practising previous years’ question papers. It is also important to check the official timetable regularly for any updates or instructions issued by CBSE ahead of the examinations.

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