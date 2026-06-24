CBSE Class 10 Phase 2 Result 2026 Expected Shortly: Check Official Websites and How to Check Scorecard

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to declare the Class 10 Second Board Examination Result 2026 at the end of June, but the board has not yet disclosed the exact date and time. More than 6.68 lakh students appeared for the second round of examinations. They are now waiting for the announcement of results under CBSE’s newly planned two-board-examination system.

The second board examination was held from May 15 to May 21, 2026. This will be an opportunity for students to get a better measure of their academic performance in the same session. The eligible compartment candidates will also benefit from it, as it will allow them to clear pending subjects.

When will CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 be declared

CBSE has not yet issued a notice for the results. But, as per the schedule of the board and continuing updates, the results for Class 10 Second Board 2026 will be announced before the end of June. Students are advised to regularly visit official CBSE portals for latest updates and avoid following fake and unauthenticated information circulating online.

Where to check CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026

After results are announced, the students will be able to check results from different official portals. These portals are CBSE website, CBSE Results portal, DigiLocker and also UMANG portal.

Candidates should enter their roll number, registration number and date of birth to download their provisional scorecard and digital marksheet from these portals. In case of traffic on CBSE official website, CBSE can also activate SMS and IVRS based portal for providing result to the students.

What are the contents of CBSE marksheet

Provisional marksheet will contain following academic and personal details of students which are name, roll number, date of birth, father’s name, subject-wise performance, overall marks and result status of the candidate.

Before downloading the marksheet, students should check all the information carefully. In case of wrong data, the same should be reported to school authorities for correction.

As original certificates will be issued to students only through the respective schools, digital marksheet on DigiLocker can be used for admission and verification purposes.

What is the policy on best of two in CBSE examination

Best-of-two marks obtained by the student in both the board examinations will be considered by CBSE while releasing the results. This policy will be particularly useful for students who are appearing for their second attempts in the board examinations.

Students who appear for the second board examinations to improve on the marks, will be considered for higher marks in both the attempts, if the marks obtained in the second attempt is less than the first attempt, then marks obtained in the first attempt will continue to be considered.

How many students appeared for the second board examination

According to the data published by CBSE, 668,854 candidates registered for the second board examination. Out of these 525,655 appeared as improvement candidates, and 85,285 registered under the compartment category. 57,914 candidates under a combined improvement and compartment category.

Candidates opted for their science subjects, followed by mathematics and social sciences, as their prepulled subjects.

What can students do after the result declaration

Once the result is declared, students will be given the option to apply for verification of marks, get photocopies of evaluated answer sheets and request re-evaluation of selected answers as per the CBSE guidelines. The board has again made it clear that it will not release a merit list or divisions. Admissions and academics for the future will be judged by individual scorecards. Students should keep their credentials handy and keep an eye on official CBSE platforms for results to be announced.

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