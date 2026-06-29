CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Result 2026: Check Expected Date, Direct Link, Toppers List, Marksheet Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the CBSE Class 10 second board result 2026 soon on the official websites, cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Students who have appeared in board exams can check and download their class 10 improvement exam marksheets from the official portal. They can also download their marksheets from alternative websites such as Digilocker, SMS and others.

How to Check CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026

Candidates can check the CBSE 10th second board exam result by following the given below details.

Visit the CBSE results website, cbseresults.nic.in.

Click on the CBSE Class 10th Second Board Examination Result 2026 link on the homepage.

Enter details such as roll number, school number, admit card ID and date of birth.

Enter the captcha code

Click on the submit button

The CBSE 10th second board scorecard will appear on the screen.

Take a printout of this for future reference.

Download and save the CBSE result pdf for future reference



CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026: Credentials to check

Roll Number

School Number

Admit Card ID

Date of Birth (dd/mm/yyyy)



Websites to check CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026

The CBSE Class 10 second board result will be available on the following websites.

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

Will CBSE Release 10th Second Board Result 2026?

The CBSE has not announced the 10th second board result date yet. However, it is expected that the result will be declared by this week. The authority will release the CBSE 10th second board pass percentage of students. Those who do not secure the passing marks may take the supplementary examination scheduled for July 2026. Candidates may also apply for scrutiny or re-evaluation of their answer sheets.