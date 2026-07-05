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Home > Education News > CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Result 2026: Why Delay is Triggering Admission Anxiety Among Students

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Result 2026: Why Delay is Triggering Admission Anxiety Among Students

This uncertainty is doing more than just testing their patience; it is actively threatening to disrupt the upcoming admission processes.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Result 2026: Why Delay is Triggering Admission Anxiety Among Students

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Sun 2026-07-05 15:43 IST

As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) delays the announcement of the Class 10 second board exam result 2026, over 6.6 lakh students find themselves stuck in a stressful waiting game. The prolonged silence from the board has triggered widespread anxiety among students and parents. This uncertainty is doing more than just testing their patience; it is actively threatening to disrupt the upcoming admission processes. With the new academic session already started, families fear that further delays in getting these revised marksheets could cost students seats in their preferred schools. 

How to Download CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026?

Once released, candidates need to follow these simple steps to download the results 

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1.    Visit cbseresults.nic.in.

2.    Click on the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 link.

3.    Enter Roll Number, School Number, Admit Card ID and other required details.

4.    Click on Submit button 

5.    The CBSE Class 10 second board result will appear on the screen.

6.    Download and print the scorecard for future use

Where to Check CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026?

•    cbse.gov.in

•    cbseresults.nic.in

•    results.cbse.nic.in

•    DigiLocker

•    UMANG App

CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026: Minimum Qualifying Marks 

Candidates who appear in the second board exams need to qualify in the CBSE Class 10 examination with at least 33 per cent marks in every subject as well as in aggregate.The board may award grace marks in eligible cases where candidates narrowly miss the qualifying requirement. However, students must try to qualify the exam with more than qualifying marks to get easy selection in the Class 11 admissions.

Also Read: RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam City Slip 2026 OUT; Check Steps To Download

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CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Result 2026: Why Delay is Triggering Admission Anxiety Among Students
Tags: CBSE 10th result delayCBSE Class 10 result delayCBSE Class 10 Second Board ResultCBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026

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CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Result 2026: Why Delay is Triggering Admission Anxiety Among Students

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CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Result 2026: Why Delay is Triggering Admission Anxiety Among Students
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Result 2026: Why Delay is Triggering Admission Anxiety Among Students
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