CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 @cbseresults.nic.in; Check Expected Date And Time

The CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 will be declared soon. The board is expected to release the CBSE 10th second board result anytime at its official website. Once declared, the CBSE Class 10 second board result 2026 can be checked from the official website, cbseresults.nic.in. The CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation result 2026 phase 1 was announced on June 22.

How to Check CBSE 10th Second Board Exam Result 2026?

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE result website.

Step 2: Click on the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required login details.

Step 4: Click on the submit.

Step 5: The CBSE 10th second board result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the scorecard pdf for future use.

Details Mentioned in the CBSE 10th board Scorecard 2026

Candidates can check the following details through the CBSE scorecard 2026

Student’s Name

Roll Number

Date of Birth

Subject-wise Marks

Grades Obtained

Total Marks

Qualifying Status

CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 Via DigiLocker?

Download CBSE 10th board marksheets through DigiLocker by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website or open the DigiLocker app.

Step 2: Log in using your registered mobile number.

Step 3: New users can select Forgot Security PIN and complete verification.

Step 4: Enter the OTP received on the registered mobile number.

Step 5: Open the Issued Documents section.

Step 6: Download the CBSE Class 10 marksheet