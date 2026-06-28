CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Download Direct Link, Marksheet On DigiLocker When Out

Students are eagerly waiting for the CBSE Class 10 second board result 2026. As of now, there has been no official update on the 10th CBSE board exam result release date. Based on media reports, the Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the CBSE 10th second board result 2026 soon on the board’s official websites, cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

When is CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026?

In an official notification, the CBSE had stated that the CBSE second board exam results will be declared in June 2026. However, with just a few days remaining in the month, 10th second board results are now expected anytime. Once released, students can check their second board results from the board’s official result portals. The board had announced the Class 10 main exam result 2026 on April 16.

Steps to Check CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026?

Candidates need to check the second board exam result by following the given below steps.

Visit the official website, cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in

Click on “CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026”

Enter your roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID

Click on submit

The CBSE 10th second board result 2026 will appear on the screen

Download and save the CBSE result pdf for future reference

Credentials to check CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026

These details can be used to download the cBSE class 10 second board exam marksheets.

Roll Number

School Number

Admit Card ID

Date of Birth (dd/mm/yyyy)

Will CBSE Release 10th Second Board Topper List in 2026?

The CBSE does not release official CBSE 10th second board topper list. Instead, CBSE focuses on holistic education, overall performance statistics, and subject-wise analysis rather than public merit rankings or All India Rank announcements.