CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Direct Link, Login Credentials and Scorecard Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 Second Board Examination Result 2026 by the end of June. Though an official press release and announcement of the result date and time are yet to be released, a massive number of students are eagerly waiting for the result announcement under the newly implemented two-board-examination system. The second board examination was held from 15 May to 21 May 2026 to provide students with one more chance to enhance their performance in the same academic year. Compartment candidates who are eligible also appeared under the new examination system.

When to expect the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026

As the result date has not been officially communicated by the CBSE, the result is expected to be announced before the end of June, based on the result announcement pattern in the past.

Students are advised to keep themselves updated on their official portals for the result link activation. The result announcement is followed by an online result package containing scorecards to be delivered through different portals.

Where to see the CBSE 10th Second Board Result

Candidates can download their results through different official ways. Among those ways, results can be downloaded on the CBSE results website and the DigiLocker portal as well as on the UMANG application.

The board said that SMS and an IVRS can also be made available to access results in case of heavy traffic on the board’s websites on the day of circulation of results. The result file saved in DigiLocker can be used for admission and verification purposes until the original documents are issued.

How to download the CBSE Class 10 scorecard

Students will need the roll number, registration number and date of birth of the candidate to access the result. After opening the official result portal, entering the required details and submitting it, the provisional scorecard would be displayed on the screen. After downloading it, it is recommended that they save the file for future reference. Digital marksheets have important details about the academic performance as well as personal details of the candidate.

What kind of details would be listed in the scorecard

The result file will have the name of the student, roll number, class, date of birth, father’s name, marks in each subject, total marks obtained and qualification status.

Students must perform a thorough check of all information upon receiving the scorecard after its download. Any deviation that is observed must be reported promptly to the affiliated school for rectification. Original certificates and marksheets will be issued later via schools.

What is the CBSE best-of-two policy

The best-of-two policy is one of the features of the new schooling system. In this, CBSE will accept the maximum marks a student obtains in either the first or the second board examination. This has been introduced to give more flexibility and lessen the examination-related stress. Students will benefit from their better marks in the two exams.

Who appeared for the second board exam

Many students had registered for the exams who wanted an increase in their marks. The number of candidates who registered under the improvement category was over 5.25 lakh. Another 85,285 candidates appeared for the compartment, and almost 57,000 candidates got the classification of improvement and compartment together. Science was the preferred subject in the second examination, with mathematics and social science close behind.

What are the options are available following this result

Following the declaration of results, students will be able to apply for the verification of marks, photocopies of evaluated answer sheets and requests for re-evaluation of specific answers. CBSE has also reaffirmed that it will not publish a merit list or award divisions. The individual scorecards themselves will continue to be the official record of academic performance for admissions and other educational purposes.



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