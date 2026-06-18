CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Live Updates: Scorecard Link To Be Out Soon, Step-By-Step Guide To Check Via DigiLocker, UMANG

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 at a forthcoming date. The students will then be able to avail their scorecards on cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. The results will also be available on DigiLocker and UMANG apps.

The students are urged to keep their admission cards in hand, as login credentials such as roll number and school code will be needed for revealing the results.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Expected Release

Nearly 6.7 lakh students have appeared for the second board examination this year. Approximately 5.25 lakh students appeared for the improvement examination while more than 85,000 students appeared for compartment examination. For students who appeared in both phases, the better result will be the final result.

The board had earlier declared the main Class 10 results on April 15, 2026, recording an overall pass percentage of 93.70%. Girls once again outperformed boys with a pass rate of 94.99%, while boys recorded 92.69%. Region-wise, Trivandrum and Vijayawada topped the charts with 99.79%, followed closely by Chennai at 99.58%.

CBSE Result 2026: How to Check via Official Website

Students can follow these steps once the result link is activated:

Visit cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, or cbse.gov.in Click on the “CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026” link Enter roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID Click on Submit Download and print the result for future use

CBSE Result 2026: How to Check via DigiLocker

Students can also access digital marksheets through DigiLocker:

Visit cbse.digitallocker.gov.in

Log in using registered mobile number

Go to “Digital Documents” section

Select CBSE Class 10 Marksheet 2026

Enter required details and download the marksheet

CBSE Result 2026: How to Check via UMANG, SMS and IVRS

Through UMANG app, students can log in and access CBSE results under education services. For SMS, type CBSE10 <roll number> <school code> <admit card ID> and send to 7738299899.

For IVRS, dial 24300699 (Delhi) or 011-24300699 (other regions), follow instructions, and hear subject-wise marks. The CBSE Class 10 second board result is expected to be released shortly, and students are advised to regularly check official portals for live updates.

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