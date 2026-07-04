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Home > Education News > CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Marksheet Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in; Know How To Check

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Marksheet Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in; Know How To Check

Students who appeared for the improvement exams can check their scorecards online using their roll number and other login details.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Marksheet Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in; Know How To Check

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-07-04 15:07 IST

CBSE Class 10 second board result 2026 is likely to be announced today on the official CBSE websites. Over 6.68 lakh students appeared for the Phase 2 examinations held from May 15 to May 21, can check their scorecards online using their roll number and other details. The CBSE 10th second board result 2026 will be available through DigiLocker and the UMANG app. 

How to Download CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026?

Candidates need to follow these simple steps to download the results 

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1.    Visit cbseresults.nic.in.

2.    Click on the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 link.

3.    Enter Roll Number, School Number, Admit Card ID and other required details.

4.    Click on Submit button 

5.    The 10th second board result will appear on the screen.

6.    Download and print the scorecard for future use

Credentials to Check CBSE 10th Second Board Exam Result 2026

•    Roll Number

•    School Number

•    Admit Card ID

•    Date of Birth (if required) 

Where to Check CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026?

•    cbse.gov.in

•    cbseresults.nic.in

•    results.cbse.nic.in

•    DigiLocker

•    UMANG App

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CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Marksheet Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in; Know How To Check
Tags: CBSE 10th Second Board Exam Result 2026CBSE 10th Second Board ResultCBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026

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CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Marksheet Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in; Know How To Check

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CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Marksheet Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in; Know How To Check
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Marksheet Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in; Know How To Check
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Marksheet Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in; Know How To Check
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Marksheet Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in; Know How To Check

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