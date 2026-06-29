CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Scorecard Download Link Anytime Soon, Marksheet On DigiLocker

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kannada actor Afghanistan news DTE Kerala Polytechnic admission Chetan Chaudhary 8th pay commission CBSE Class 10 language policy Bijender Gupta Samastipur Bihar Argentina vs Cape Verde ac blast Kangana Ranaut Ayodhya Ram Temple afghanistan anushka sharma Fayyaz Premji Kannada actor Afghanistan news DTE Kerala Polytechnic admission Chetan Chaudhary 8th pay commission CBSE Class 10 language policy Bijender Gupta Samastipur Bihar Argentina vs Cape Verde ac blast Kangana Ranaut Ayodhya Ram Temple afghanistan anushka sharma Fayyaz Premji Kannada actor Afghanistan news DTE Kerala Polytechnic admission Chetan Chaudhary 8th pay commission CBSE Class 10 language policy Bijender Gupta Samastipur Bihar Argentina vs Cape Verde ac blast Kangana Ranaut Ayodhya Ram Temple afghanistan anushka sharma Fayyaz Premji Kannada actor Afghanistan news DTE Kerala Polytechnic admission Chetan Chaudhary 8th pay commission CBSE Class 10 language policy Bijender Gupta Samastipur Bihar Argentina vs Cape Verde ac blast Kangana Ranaut Ayodhya Ram Temple afghanistan anushka sharma Fayyaz Premji
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kannada actor Afghanistan news DTE Kerala Polytechnic admission Chetan Chaudhary 8th pay commission CBSE Class 10 language policy Bijender Gupta Samastipur Bihar Argentina vs Cape Verde ac blast Kangana Ranaut Ayodhya Ram Temple afghanistan anushka sharma Fayyaz Premji Kannada actor Afghanistan news DTE Kerala Polytechnic admission Chetan Chaudhary 8th pay commission CBSE Class 10 language policy Bijender Gupta Samastipur Bihar Argentina vs Cape Verde ac blast Kangana Ranaut Ayodhya Ram Temple afghanistan anushka sharma Fayyaz Premji Kannada actor Afghanistan news DTE Kerala Polytechnic admission Chetan Chaudhary 8th pay commission CBSE Class 10 language policy Bijender Gupta Samastipur Bihar Argentina vs Cape Verde ac blast Kangana Ranaut Ayodhya Ram Temple afghanistan anushka sharma Fayyaz Premji Kannada actor Afghanistan news DTE Kerala Polytechnic admission Chetan Chaudhary 8th pay commission CBSE Class 10 language policy Bijender Gupta Samastipur Bihar Argentina vs Cape Verde ac blast Kangana Ranaut Ayodhya Ram Temple afghanistan anushka sharma Fayyaz Premji
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Scorecard Download Link Anytime Soon, Marksheet On DigiLocker

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Scorecard Download Link Anytime Soon, Marksheet On DigiLocker

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is scheduled to release the result of the Class 10 Second Board Examination 2026.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Mon 2026-06-29 13:34 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is scheduled to release the result of the Class 10 Second Board Examination 2026 soon, and lakhs of students are waiting for it. While CBSE has not yet confirmed the date of the official results, there is widespread speculation that this will be through the official CBSE website this week.

Under the newly introduced two-exam scheme by CBSE, a second board examination was conducted to provide the students a chance to better their results in the same academic year instead of waiting for the next completion of the year. This year, it is said that more than 6.68 lakh students opted for the examination.

You Might Be Interested In

Soon after the results declaration, candidates will have the chance to download their provisional marksheet from the official portal and other digital websites.

When will CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 be released

The CBSE has not yet announced the date of the results. Though, it is said that this week results will be declared. After the declaration of CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation results, it has been advised for students to check the official CBSE website for the most recent updates instead of depending on news from unofficial portals.

Where to check CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026

Once the result is released, the candidates can go to the official website to check the provisional scorecard.

  • cbse.gov.in
  • results.cbse.nic.in

In addition to the official websites, CBSE will also publish the result on several digital platforms for those students who will be unable to access the result during the high traffic of the official website. These include DigiLocker, the UMANG app, SMS and IVRS.

Ensure that you keep the roll number and other login details handy until the announcement of the results.

How to download CBSE Class 10 Second Board scorecard

In order to download the result, candidates can take the following steps when the link has become active:

  • Tap on the website cbse.gov.in or results. cbse.nic.in.
  • End your choice of CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026.
  • Click submit.
  • The provisional marksheet will be shown on the screen.
  • Download the provisional marksheet and take the print for future use.

Students should hold onto the provisional marksheet and keep it printed until the original marksheet is received at their respective schools.

What information will be included on the CBSE marksheet

The provisional scorecard will have the following details of the candidates – name of the candidate, roll number, DOB, father’s name (name), class, subject-wise theory marks, practical marks (if applicable), total marks obtained, total marks available, overall grade and result (pass/failure).

The candidates should carefully check all details mentioned in the provisional scorecard after downloading it. If they encounter any discrepancy, they should immediately reach out to their school authorities/schools or the CBSE to correct the details.

The second board examination is one of the CBSE’s changes to reduce exam-related stress and give students a chance to improve their performance again. The students should be on the lookout for the latest result notifications through official CBSE channels. 

Also Read: Indian Air Force MTS Recruitment 2026: Apply for Group C posts before July 27

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Scorecard Download Link Anytime Soon, Marksheet On DigiLocker
Tags: CBSE Class 10 Result 2026CBSE Class 10 scorecardCBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026CBSE second board exam result

RELATED News

CBSE Issues Three-Language Policy Guidelines; Current Class 10 Students Exempted from New Rule

Re NEET UG 2026: Final Answer Key, OMR Sheet Expected Soon At neet.nta.nic.in, Check Key Details Here

CBSE Re-Evaluation: Vedant Srivastava Says Physics Marks Unchanged After Answer Sheet Review

IIT Delhi Special PhD Admission Drive 2026: Check Eligibility, Key Dates and Hostel Policy

AP EAMCET Result 2026 Expected Soon at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Steps To Download Scorecard

LATEST NEWS

How to Choose the Right Life Insurance Company in India?

Rashmika Mandanna To Play Villain Opposite Allu Arjun In Atlee’s ‘Raaka’? Reports Reveal Major Twist

Minor Food Strengthens Its Presence in India with Scoop Wonder’s First Store in New Delhi

Jaipur Wall Collapse: 3 Labourers Killed, Over Dozen Injured, Rescue Operations Underway

“Cannot Leave Sanju Samson”: Ryan Ten Doeschate Explains Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Must Wait More For T20I Debut

Delhi Weather Update: From Scorching Heat to Monsoon Relief, Here’s Next 7 Days Forecast

What Is Track II Diplomacy? Why India Has Distanced Itself From Security Conference In Colombo

‘Play Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Against England’: Former India Legend, Sunil Gavaskar Backs Teenage Prodigy’s Debut

Kannada Actor Krishi Thapanda Breaks Silence After Friend Vaishak’s Death: ‘Please Let Us Grieve in Peace’

Khamenei Funeral: Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain, MoS Pabitra Margherita To Represent India in Iran

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Scorecard Download Link Anytime Soon, Marksheet On DigiLocker

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Scorecard Download Link Anytime Soon, Marksheet On DigiLocker

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Scorecard Download Link Anytime Soon, Marksheet On DigiLocker
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Scorecard Download Link Anytime Soon, Marksheet On DigiLocker
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Scorecard Download Link Anytime Soon, Marksheet On DigiLocker
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Scorecard Download Link Anytime Soon, Marksheet On DigiLocker

QUICK LINKS