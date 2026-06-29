CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Scorecard Download Link Anytime Soon, Marksheet On DigiLocker

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is scheduled to release the result of the Class 10 Second Board Examination 2026 soon, and lakhs of students are waiting for it. While CBSE has not yet confirmed the date of the official results, there is widespread speculation that this will be through the official CBSE website this week.

Under the newly introduced two-exam scheme by CBSE, a second board examination was conducted to provide the students a chance to better their results in the same academic year instead of waiting for the next completion of the year. This year, it is said that more than 6.68 lakh students opted for the examination.

Soon after the results declaration, candidates will have the chance to download their provisional marksheet from the official portal and other digital websites.

When will CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 be released

The CBSE has not yet announced the date of the results. Though, it is said that this week results will be declared. After the declaration of CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation results, it has been advised for students to check the official CBSE website for the most recent updates instead of depending on news from unofficial portals.

Where to check CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026

Once the result is released, the candidates can go to the official website to check the provisional scorecard.

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

In addition to the official websites, CBSE will also publish the result on several digital platforms for those students who will be unable to access the result during the high traffic of the official website. These include DigiLocker, the UMANG app, SMS and IVRS.

Ensure that you keep the roll number and other login details handy until the announcement of the results.

How to download CBSE Class 10 Second Board scorecard

In order to download the result, candidates can take the following steps when the link has become active:

Tap on the website cbse.gov.in or results. cbse.nic.in.

End your choice of CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026.

Click submit.

The provisional marksheet will be shown on the screen.

Download the provisional marksheet and take the print for future use.

Students should hold onto the provisional marksheet and keep it printed until the original marksheet is received at their respective schools.

What information will be included on the CBSE marksheet

The provisional scorecard will have the following details of the candidates – name of the candidate, roll number, DOB, father’s name (name), class, subject-wise theory marks, practical marks (if applicable), total marks obtained, total marks available, overall grade and result (pass/failure).

The candidates should carefully check all details mentioned in the provisional scorecard after downloading it. If they encounter any discrepancy, they should immediately reach out to their school authorities/schools or the CBSE to correct the details.

The second board examination is one of the CBSE’s changes to reduce exam-related stress and give students a chance to improve their performance again. The students should be on the lookout for the latest result notifications through official CBSE channels.

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