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Home > Education News > CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Soon At results.cbse.nic.in; Know Steps To Download Marksheet

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Soon At results.cbse.nic.in; Know Steps To Download Marksheet

The CBSE scorecard will have the following details of the candidates – name of the candidate, roll number, DOB, father's name (name), class, subject-wise theory marks and other details.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Soon At results.cbse.nic.in; Know Steps To Download Marksheet

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-06-30 15:04 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the Class 10 Second Board Examination 2026 result anytime soon. The CBSE 10th second board result 2026 will be available on the official website. Based on media reports, the Class 10 second board exam result of CBSE will be declared by June 2026. 

CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 Date 

The CBSE has not yet announced the CBSE 10th second board result date. However, it is expected that the result will be announced soon. Students have been advised to check the official CBSE website for latest updates instead of depending on third party news portals.Soon after the results declaration, candidates will have the chance to download their provisional marksheet from the official portal and other digital websites.

You Might Be Interested In

Websites to check CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026

  • cbse.gov.in

  • results.cbse.nic.in

  • UMANG

  • DigiLocker

  • SMS

  • IVRS

Steps to download CBSE 10th Second Board Result

  • Navigate the official website cbse.gov.in or results. cbse.nic.in.

  • End your choice of CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026.

  • Click submit.

  • The CBSE 10th provisional marksheet will be shown on the screen.

  • Download the provisional marksheet

  • Take the print for future use.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Details Mentioned 

The CBSE scorecard will have the following details of the candidates – name of the candidate, roll number, DOB, father’s name (name), class, subject-wise theory marks, practical marks (if applicable), total marks obtained, total marks available, overall grade and result (pass/failure).

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CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Soon At results.cbse.nic.in; Know Steps To Download Marksheet
Tags: CBSE 10th Second Board ResultCBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026CBSE Class 10 Second Board ResultCBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026

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CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Soon At results.cbse.nic.in; Know Steps To Download Marksheet

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CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Soon At results.cbse.nic.in; Know Steps To Download Marksheet
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Soon At results.cbse.nic.in; Know Steps To Download Marksheet
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Soon At results.cbse.nic.in; Know Steps To Download Marksheet
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Soon At results.cbse.nic.in; Know Steps To Download Marksheet

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