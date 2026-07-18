LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > CBSE Class 10th Second Board Exam Result 2026 Declared: Know How To Check Result Via DigiLocker

CBSE Class 10th Second Board Exam Result 2026 Declared: Know How To Check Result Via DigiLocker

Students who appeared for the improvement examination can download their scorecards on the official websites, cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10th Second Board Exam Result 2026 Declared: Know How To Check Result Via DigiLocker

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Sat 2026-07-18 21:02 IST

The CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 has been declared on July 18. With the announcement of the 10th board result of CBSE, students who appeared for the improvement examination can download their scorecards on the official websites, cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in. The CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exams 2026 were held from May 15 to May 21 

How To Check CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026?

To download the results, students need to follow these steps:

You Might Be Interested In

  • Visit the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

  • Open the Results section.

  • Click on CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026.

  • Enter Roll Number, School Number, Admit Card ID. Mother’s Name

  • Click on Submit button 

  • The CBSE 10th second board  result will appear on the screen.

  • Download and save the marksheet for future use.

How To Download CBSE 10th Second Board Result On DigiLocker

  • Open the DigiLocker App or visit the official DigiLocker Website.

  • Log in to your account using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar details, then enter your 6-digit security PIN.

  • Scroll down or go to the Education section and select the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

  • Choose the Class X Marksheet option.

  • Enter Roll Number, School Number, and Date of Birth, then click Submit.

  • The mark sheet will appear on the screen. 

  • Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Details Mentioned On the Marksheet?

The CBSE 10th second board scorecard will include the following details

•    Student’s Name

•    Roll Number

•    School Name

•    School Number

•    Admit Card ID

•    Date of Birth

•    Subject Names

•    Subject Codes

•    Theory Marks

•    Total Marks

•    Grades

•    Pass/Fail Status

•    Final Result


Also Read: Ahmedabad Firecracker Factory Blast: 8 Killed, 10 Injured Inside Illegal Facility; PM Announces Ex-Gratia

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

CBSE Class 10th Second Board Exam Result 2026 Declared: Know How To Check Result Via DigiLocker
Tags: CBSE 10th Second Board ResultCBSE 10th Second Board Result On DigiLockerCBSE Class 10 Second Board ResultCBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026

RELATED News

AIBE 21 Result 2026 Declared: 65.92% Students Qualify; Know How To Download Scorecard At allindiabarexamination.com

Will Get to Study for Only 4 Years in US? Here’s What Trump’s New Visa Rules Mean for Indian Students

Re-NEET UG 2026 Result OUT: Direct Link to Download NTA NEET Toppers List at neet.nta.nic.in, Answer Key

Re NEET UG 2026 Result Out At neet.nta.nic.in: Aryan Gupta Tops, 19 Candidates Score Above 700

NTA SWAYAM January 2026 Result Out For 829 Courses: Check How To Download Scorecard

LATEST NEWS

CBSE Class 10th Second Board Exam Result 2026 Declared: Know How To Check Result Via DigiLocker

Shikkhar Suri Launches Nationwide Initiative to Prepare 10,000 Indian Professionals for Global Remote Careers

A Grand New Beginning: Rahil Azam’s Shiddat Unveiled by Rajan Shahi and Rupali Ganguly

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan Says Erratic Verdicts And Policies Are Hurting Arbitration In India

‘America Has Trampled On All Its Commitments’: Iran Walks Away From Landmark MoU With US

Rohit Sharma-Gautam Gambhir’s Viral Lord’s Balcony Video Gets Everyone Talking Amid Rift Rumours Ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd ODI | WATCH

India’s First Lady Tantra Guru, Dr. Manmit Kumarr, Awakens Shakti Consciousness at Historic Kali Darbar 2026

The India Story Trailer: Kajal Aggarwal, Shreyas Talpade Lead Hard-Hitting Fight Against Food Adulteration – WATCH

Private Community® Launches Gujarat Community to Shape Sustainable Legacy Businesses

Ahmedabad Firecracker Factory Blast: 8 Killed, 10 Injured Inside Illegal Facility; PM Announces Ex-Gratia

CBSE Class 10th Second Board Exam Result 2026 Declared: Know How To Check Result Via DigiLocker

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CBSE Class 10th Second Board Exam Result 2026 Declared: Know How To Check Result Via DigiLocker

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CBSE Class 10th Second Board Exam Result 2026 Declared: Know How To Check Result Via DigiLocker
CBSE Class 10th Second Board Exam Result 2026 Declared: Know How To Check Result Via DigiLocker
CBSE Class 10th Second Board Exam Result 2026 Declared: Know How To Check Result Via DigiLocker
CBSE Class 10th Second Board Exam Result 2026 Declared: Know How To Check Result Via DigiLocker

QUICK LINKS