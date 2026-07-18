CBSE Class 10th Second Board Exam Result 2026 Declared: Know How To Check Result Via DigiLocker

The CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 has been declared on July 18. With the announcement of the 10th board result of CBSE, students who appeared for the improvement examination can download their scorecards on the official websites, cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in. The CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exams 2026 were held from May 15 to May 21

How To Check CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026?

To download the results, students need to follow these steps:

Visit the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

Open the Results section.

Click on CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026.

Enter Roll Number, School Number, Admit Card ID. Mother’s Name

Click on Submit button

The CBSE 10th second board result will appear on the screen.

Download and save the marksheet for future use.

How To Download CBSE 10th Second Board Result On DigiLocker

Open the DigiLocker App or visit the official DigiLocker Website.

Log in to your account using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar details, then enter your 6-digit security PIN.

Scroll down or go to the Education section and select the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Choose the Class X Marksheet option.

Enter Roll Number, School Number, and Date of Birth, then click Submit.

The mark sheet will appear on the screen.

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Details Mentioned On the Marksheet?

The CBSE 10th second board scorecard will include the following details

• Student’s Name

• Roll Number

• School Name

• School Number

• Admit Card ID

• Date of Birth

• Subject Names

• Subject Codes

• Theory Marks

• Total Marks

• Grades

• Pass/Fail Status

• Final Result



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