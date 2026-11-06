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Home > Education News > CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2027 OUT: Physics Exam on February 16, Maths on March 9, Check When Your Subject Paper Is Scheduled, Full Schedule Here

CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2027 OUT: Physics Exam on February 16, Maths on March 9, Check When Your Subject Paper Is Scheduled, Full Schedule Here

CBSE has released the Class 12 board exam timetable for 2027. The exams will begin with Physics on February 16, while major subjects, including Maths, English, Chemistry and Biology, are scheduled for February and March.

More than 100 girls at a residential school in Jharkhand's Garhwa district fell ill after allegedly drinking water from an overhead tank.
More than 100 girls at a residential school in Jharkhand's Garhwa district fell ill after allegedly drinking water from an overhead tank.

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last updated: Fri 2026-11-06 22:25 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2027. The announcement brings an important update for lakhs of students preparing for their final school examinations. According to the timetable released on November 6, the CBSE Class 12 board exams will begin on February 16, 2027. The first examination will be Physics. Students will have to appear for different subject papers between February and April, depending on their chosen streams and subjects.

The examinations for both Class 10 and Class 12 will begin on February 16. The papers will be conducted from 10:30 am. This year, more than 19.8 lakh students are expected to appear for the CBSE Class 12 examinations. Over 26.5 lakh students have registered for the Class 10 board exams.

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CBSE Class 12 Exams 2027: Physics Paper on February 16

As per the CBSE Class 12 date sheet, Physics will be the first major examination on February 16. The next papers will include Accountancy on February 23, Geography on February 25 and Chemistry on February 27.

The examination schedule will continue throughout March, covering several important subjects across different streams. These include Psychology, English, Mathematics, Hindi, Economics, Political Science, Biology and History. Students should carefully check their subject-wise examination dates and plan their revision accordingly.

CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2027: Full Subject-Wise Schedule

Here is the complete list of important examination dates mentioned in the CBSE Class 12 timetable:

Exam Date Subject
2027-02-16 Physics
2027-02-23 Accountancy
2027-02-25 Geography
2027-02-27 Chemistry
2027-03-02 Psychology
2027-03-03 Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada and other regional languages
2027-03-05 English Core and English Elective
2027-03-09 Mathematics and Applied Mathematics
2027-03-13 Hindi Core and Hindi Elective
2027-03-16 Economics
2027-03-19 Political Science
2027-03-25 Biology
2027-03-27 History
2027-03-30 Sociology
2027-03-31 Computer Science, Informatics Practices and Information Technology
2027-04-01 Business Studies and Business Administration

CBSE Board Exams 2027: What Should Students Do Next?

With the date sheet now available, students should prepare a subject-wise revision plan. They should give extra time to subjects that require regular practice, particularly Mathematics, Physics and Accountancy. Students should also solve previous years’ question papers and take mock tests to understand the examination pattern.

Since the Class 12 examinations will continue until April for some subjects, students must check their individual schedules carefully. Keeping track of examination dates will help them avoid last-minute confusion and prepare more effectively.

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CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2027 OUT: Physics Exam on February 16, Maths on March 9, Check When Your Subject Paper Is Scheduled, Full Schedule Here
Tags: Board examsBoard ResultscbseCBSE 2027class 12Date SheeteducationExam Newsstudents

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CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2027 OUT: Physics Exam on February 16, Maths on March 9, Check When Your Subject Paper Is Scheduled, Full Schedule Here

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CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2027 OUT: Physics Exam on February 16, Maths on March 9, Check When Your Subject Paper Is Scheduled, Full Schedule Here
CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2027 OUT: Physics Exam on February 16, Maths on March 9, Check When Your Subject Paper Is Scheduled, Full Schedule Here
CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2027 OUT: Physics Exam on February 16, Maths on March 9, Check When Your Subject Paper Is Scheduled, Full Schedule Here
CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2027 OUT: Physics Exam on February 16, Maths on March 9, Check When Your Subject Paper Is Scheduled, Full Schedule Here
CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2027 OUT: Physics Exam on February 16, Maths on March 9, Check When Your Subject Paper Is Scheduled, Full Schedule Here

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