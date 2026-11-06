CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2027 OUT: Physics Exam on February 16, Maths on March 9, Check When Your Subject Paper Is Scheduled, Full Schedule Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2027. The announcement brings an important update for lakhs of students preparing for their final school examinations. According to the timetable released on November 6, the CBSE Class 12 board exams will begin on February 16, 2027. The first examination will be Physics. Students will have to appear for different subject papers between February and April, depending on their chosen streams and subjects.
The examinations for both Class 10 and Class 12 will begin on February 16. The papers will be conducted from 10:30 am. This year, more than 19.8 lakh students are expected to appear for the CBSE Class 12 examinations. Over 26.5 lakh students have registered for the Class 10 board exams.
CBSE Class 12 Exams 2027: Physics Paper on February 16
As per the CBSE Class 12 date sheet, Physics will be the first major examination on February 16. The next papers will include Accountancy on February 23, Geography on February 25 and Chemistry on February 27.
The examination schedule will continue throughout March, covering several important subjects across different streams. These include Psychology, English, Mathematics, Hindi, Economics, Political Science, Biology and History. Students should carefully check their subject-wise examination dates and plan their revision accordingly.
CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2027: Full Subject-Wise Schedule
Here is the complete list of important examination dates mentioned in the CBSE Class 12 timetable:
|Exam Date
|Subject
|2027-02-16
|Physics
|2027-02-23
|Accountancy
|2027-02-25
|Geography
|2027-02-27
|Chemistry
|2027-03-02
|Psychology
|2027-03-03
|Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada and other regional languages
|2027-03-05
|English Core and English Elective
|2027-03-09
|Mathematics and Applied Mathematics
|2027-03-13
|Hindi Core and Hindi Elective
|2027-03-16
|Economics
|2027-03-19
|Political Science
|2027-03-25
|Biology
|2027-03-27
|History
|2027-03-30
|Sociology
|2027-03-31
|Computer Science, Informatics Practices and Information Technology
|2027-04-01
|Business Studies and Business Administration
CBSE Board Exams 2027: What Should Students Do Next?
With the date sheet now available, students should prepare a subject-wise revision plan. They should give extra time to subjects that require regular practice, particularly Mathematics, Physics and Accountancy. Students should also solve previous years’ question papers and take mock tests to understand the examination pattern.
Since the Class 12 examinations will continue until April for some subjects, students must check their individual schedules carefully. Keeping track of examination dates will help them avoid last-minute confusion and prepare more effectively.
Sudeep Singh Rawat is a Copy Editor at NewsX Digital with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He covers national and international news, with a focus on politics, crime, technology, public affairs, and trending topics. Before joining NewsX Digital, he worked with Business Standard, The Sunday Guardian, and other digital media organisations. His reporting focuses on breaking news, enterprise stories, and explainers that inform readers through accurate, balanced, and context-driven journalism.