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Home > Education News > CBSE Class 12 Marks Upload 2026 Begins for West Asia Schools, Know Deadline, Rules and Key Instructions

CBSE Class 12 Marks Upload 2026 Begins for West Asia Schools, Know Deadline, Rules and Key Instructions

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has activated the Class 12 marks upload portal.

CBSE Board Exams 2026
CBSE Board Exams 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 8, 2026 18:04:15 IST

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CBSE Class 12 Marks Upload 2026 Begins for West Asia Schools, Know Deadline, Rules and Key Instructions

The Central Board of Secondary Education has opened the Class 12 marks upload portal for schools in West Asia for preparing the result of the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026.

The portal is live from April 8 and will be open only for a few days, which will allow affiliated schools in West Asia to transfer marks securely. 

The effort comes as part of CBSE’s plan to prepare the results of students currently studying in schools located in West Asian countries in a timely and accurate way. 

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What is CBSE Class 12 marks upload portal for West Asia schools

The marks upload portal is the official portal of the CBSE for the affiliated schools to upload the marks of their Class 12 students.

The portal can be accessed through individual school logins. It is designed to minimise errors and ensure smooth data collection. 

The portal is open for schools located in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Iran as part of the result preparation process by the board.

When is the CBSE marks upload portal open till

CBSE has stated that the portal will be open from April 8 to April 17, 2026. Uploading marks is to be done within the mentioned window of time. There will be no extensions.

The board has also notified us that once marks are submitted through the portal, they cannot be modified. Hence, it is important for schools to keep the deadline in mind.

Why is accuracy important in CBSE Class 12 marks upload 2026

CBSE has highlighted that accuracy is important during the marks upload. Any errors in marks entered, omissions and inconsistencies cannot be corrected later.

Schools must double-check all the data before submitting. An error in marks entered can influence the student’s result. So, teachers and principals must double-check the marks entered.

How are Indian embassies involved in CBSE West Asia process

To streamline the process, CBSE has notified official instructions with Indian embassies and consulates in West Asia. This will help in standardising the process across all the affiliate schools in the region.

The cooperation from diplomatic missions will also help in ensuring that the guidelines are followed and any of the problems faced by the schools are addressed in coordination with local authorities.

What is the CBSE Class 12 exam schedule for special category students

CBSE has also provided for students who are participating in national and international sports events.

These candidates will appear for their Class 12 examinations on April 11 and April 13, 2026. The exams will be conducted in the time frame of 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. 

Admit cards have been released for special category students. The students must physically go to the examination centre.

What should schools do next for CBSE Class 12 result 2026

Schools log in to the official CBSE portal and upload marks way before the deadline. It is always advisable not to do the upload in the last mile to avoid technical glitches.

Schools should also keep the earlier CBSE notification dated March 27 handy, which provides instructions on the assessment procedure and guidelines for 2026.

The CBSE marks upload portal of Class 12 for schools in West Asia is currently underway; hence, strict adherence and detailed upload of data will play a crucial role to ensure smooth and glitch-free declaration of results.

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Tags: cbseCBSE Class 12 marks uploadCBSE Class 12 result 2026CBSE marks upload portalCBSE resultCBSE result 2026CBSE West Asia schools

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CBSE Class 12 Marks Upload 2026 Begins for West Asia Schools, Know Deadline, Rules and Key Instructions

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