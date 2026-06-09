CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation 2026 Window Closes: When Will Revised Results Be Released?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has closed the application process for Class 12 verification of marks and re-evaluation, concluding an important stage in the post-result review process. Students with the desire to challenge their marks had the option to get the correct evaluation of their answer sheets and submit their applications between 2 June and 7 June.

During the application period, the board noted high student participation from all over the country. CBSE stated that more than 1.6 lakh candidates filed applications for verification of more than 3.8 lakh answer books during the period. The issue comes at a time of apprehension and speculation regarding some aspects of the evaluation process and concerns expressed by some students, since the latest Class 12 results were announced earlier this year.

Who Can Apply for CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation

The re-evaluation process was only open to students who had already gone through the earlier stage, which involved the exam board releasing scanned copies of their answer books. Those students who had photocopies of their evaluated answer sheets and thus personally know the answer book’s content were eligible to file their applications for verification of specific matters, and also for answers they believed were wrongly evaluated.

This multi-stage round came into force with a view to ensuring maximum transparency and has also been introduced so that students would have the advantage of going over their answer sheets before filing the formal appeals. The board has always maintained that the changes were made in order to make the results more accurate and also to give the students a fair chance to voice their concerns where the application is found to be justified.

When will CBSE Results re-evaluation 2026 be announced

With the closure of the application portal, the focus now moves to the release of the new test scores. While CBSE has not yet announced any date for the declaration of the results from the re-evaluation, it is hoped that the updated marks will be released in the form of a new score sheet in July, 2026, the year as per the previous schedule.

The board will review each re-evaluation application before updating the score sheet. Any discrepancies found during the re-evaluation process will be incorporated into the new score sheet by CBSE should the request be justified.

Students can frequently check the official CBSE website for updates on the status of their application and subsequent release of new score sheets.

Why are students discontent with the answer sheets

A section of students complained about the scanned answer book copies. Multiple candidates on social media commented that they hadn’t yet received their evaluated answer books, while some also raised concerns about the scanned answer books’ versions and condition, according to sources.

In response, CBSE said it remains dutiful to a clear and student-centred review process. The board said it is looking into legitimate worries being raised through its help lines and is reviewing complaints received from students.

Some of these concerns appeared right after CBSE declared its Class 12 results on May 13, which saw discussions over lower-than-expected scores in some core subjects.

What Is the On-screen Marking System

The evaluation for this year was carried through an On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. Following the digital process, answer books were scanned and evaluated digitally by examiners instead of by physical inspection.

According to CBSE, about 98.66 lakh answer books were digitised and evaluated through the system by more than 70,000 examiners. While the board has disclosed the upsides of digital evaluation, there are students who have raised their concerns over aspects of the implementation process, prompting greater scrutiny of the review mechanism.

With thousands of re-evaluation requests on the way, students waiting on re-evaluated results will want to know whether their marks have changed before the admission round starts.

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