CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation Result 2026 Out For 87% Of Students: Here’s How To Check Your Revised Scores

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
FIFA World Cup britain Delhi weather tomorrow Badlapur BMW crash neet Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena child safety Uttar Pradesh jd vance box office Chennai rain news Delhi Airport all male moon mission Nagarasu Gurdwara eknath shinde ar rahman FIFA World Cup britain Delhi weather tomorrow Badlapur BMW crash neet Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena child safety Uttar Pradesh jd vance box office Chennai rain news Delhi Airport all male moon mission Nagarasu Gurdwara eknath shinde ar rahman FIFA World Cup britain Delhi weather tomorrow Badlapur BMW crash neet Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena child safety Uttar Pradesh jd vance box office Chennai rain news Delhi Airport all male moon mission Nagarasu Gurdwara eknath shinde ar rahman FIFA World Cup britain Delhi weather tomorrow Badlapur BMW crash neet Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena child safety Uttar Pradesh jd vance box office Chennai rain news Delhi Airport all male moon mission Nagarasu Gurdwara eknath shinde ar rahman
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
FIFA World Cup britain Delhi weather tomorrow Badlapur BMW crash neet Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena child safety Uttar Pradesh jd vance box office Chennai rain news Delhi Airport all male moon mission Nagarasu Gurdwara eknath shinde ar rahman FIFA World Cup britain Delhi weather tomorrow Badlapur BMW crash neet Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena child safety Uttar Pradesh jd vance box office Chennai rain news Delhi Airport all male moon mission Nagarasu Gurdwara eknath shinde ar rahman FIFA World Cup britain Delhi weather tomorrow Badlapur BMW crash neet Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena child safety Uttar Pradesh jd vance box office Chennai rain news Delhi Airport all male moon mission Nagarasu Gurdwara eknath shinde ar rahman FIFA World Cup britain Delhi weather tomorrow Badlapur BMW crash neet Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena child safety Uttar Pradesh jd vance box office Chennai rain news Delhi Airport all male moon mission Nagarasu Gurdwara eknath shinde ar rahman
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation Result 2026 Out For 87% Of Students: Here’s How To Check Your Revised Scores

CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation Result 2026 Out For 87% Of Students: Here’s How To Check Your Revised Scores

CBSE has declared the first phase of the Class 12 re-evaluation results for 2026, covering over 87% of applicants. Here's how to check revised marks and what students should expect next.

CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation Result 2026 Out (Photo: X)
CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation Result 2026 Out (Photo: X)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Mon 2026-06-22 00:02 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the first phase of the Class 12 re-evaluation and verification results for 2026, declaring outcomes for more than 87% of students who applied for post-result review. The remaining applications will be processed and released in phases in the coming days, according to the board’s latest update. Students who requested verification of marks or re-evaluation can check their updated results through the official CBSE result portals and DigiLocker using their login credentials.

Over 87% Of Applications Processed

CBSE confirmed that it has completed the review process for over 87% of re-evaluation and verification applications submitted by 12th-class students. The board stated that it will publish results for the remaining candidates in subsequent phases as the review process continues. The announcement comes after a large number of students sought post-result scrutiny following the declaration of the 2026 board examination results.

Direct Link: CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation Result 2026

Students can check their updated results and revised marksheets through the official portals:

You Might Be Interested In

How To Check CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation Result 2026

Students can follow these steps:

  1. Visit the DigiLocker results portal or CBSE post-result website.
  2. Log in using the required credentials, such as your roll number and other details.
  3. Open the re-evaluation or verification results section.
  4. View the updated marks and application status.
  5. Download the revised marksheet if changes have been made

What the Re-evaluation Process Includes

CBSE’s post-result mechanism allows students to seek:

  • Verification of marks to check for calculation or total errors.
  • Access to scanned copies of evaluated answer books.
  • Re-evaluation of specific answers identified by the candidate.

The board had opened dedicated online portals for these post-result activities following the declaration of the 2026 board results.

Remaining Results To Released In Phases

CBSE has advised students awaiting their revised scores not to rely on unofficial information circulating online. The board reiterated that pending re-evaluation outcomes will be released in phases and urged candidates to monitor official channels for updates.

Advisory For Students

  • Check your result only on the official CBSE or DigiLocker portal.
  • Keep your roll number and login details handy.
  • Download and save the revised marksheet.
  • Verify your updated marks and personal details.
  • Marks may increase, decrease, or remain unchanged.
  • If your result is still pending, please wait for the next phase of the release.
  • Use the revised marksheet for admissions and counselling, if applicable.
  • Avoid relying on unofficial websites or social media updates.

What Happens If Marks Change?

If the review process results in a change in marks, CBSE updates the candidate’s official record accordingly. Depending on the findings, scores may increase, decrease, or remain unchanged after re-evaluation. The revised marksheet becomes the valid academic record for the student.

ALSO READ: NEET Paper Leak Scare In Ajmer: Caller Shows Alleged Question Paper On Video Call, Demands ₹30,000; Probe On

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation Result 2026 Out For 87% Of Students: Here’s How To Check Your Revised Scores
Tags: CBSE 12th Re-evaluation Result 2026CBSE Board Exams 2026CBSE Class 12 ResultCBSE latest newsCBSE re-evaluationCBSE Revised MarksCBSE Verification of MarksDigiLocker Results

RELATED News

CUET UG 2026 Final Answer Key OUT: Check Download Steps

NEET UG Re-Test Ends: Students Find Physics Harder Than Previous Exam

CUET UG Result 2026 Update: Final Answer Key Release Expected Shortly

Ajmer NEET Leak Scare: ₹30,000 Demand, Probe On

'Sit Fearlessly, Without Worry': Dharmendra Pradhan Expresses Faith In NTA As NEET-UG Re-exam Begins

LATEST NEWS

60-Year-Old Driver Killed In Major Bedford Train Crash, 100 Injured | Watch

Marizanne Kapp’s All-Round Show Hands India First Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Defeat

Trump Predicts Starmer Exit As Pressure Builds Within Labour

Sena UBT MP Nimbalkar Switches To Shinde Camp

Weather Tomorrow June 22 Update: Check Forecasts For Major Indian Cities

BMW Crash On Mumbai-Vadodara Highway Kills 2, Injures 1

Karnataka Plans New Move To Tackle Shakti Misuse

Shiv Sena UBT Crisis Latest News: Uddhav Camp MP Confirms Switch To Shinde Sena

Minor Sent To Juvenile After Assaulting Infant In UP's Gorakhpur

Trump Escalates Pressure On Iran With Hormuz Threat

CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation Result 2026 Out For 87% Of Students: Here’s How To Check Your Revised Scores

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation Result 2026 Out For 87% Of Students: Here’s How To Check Your Revised Scores

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation Result 2026 Out For 87% Of Students: Here’s How To Check Your Revised Scores
CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation Result 2026 Out For 87% Of Students: Here’s How To Check Your Revised Scores
CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation Result 2026 Out For 87% Of Students: Here’s How To Check Your Revised Scores
CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation Result 2026 Out For 87% Of Students: Here’s How To Check Your Revised Scores

QUICK LINKS