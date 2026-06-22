CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation Result 2026 Out For 87% Of Students: Here’s How To Check Your Revised Scores

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the first phase of the Class 12 re-evaluation and verification results for 2026, declaring outcomes for more than 87% of students who applied for post-result review. The remaining applications will be processed and released in phases in the coming days, according to the board’s latest update. Students who requested verification of marks or re-evaluation can check their updated results through the official CBSE result portals and DigiLocker using their login credentials.

Over 87% Of Applications Processed

CBSE confirmed that it has completed the review process for over 87% of re-evaluation and verification applications submitted by 12th-class students. The board stated that it will publish results for the remaining candidates in subsequent phases as the review process continues. The announcement comes after a large number of students sought post-result scrutiny following the declaration of the 2026 board examination results.

Direct Link: CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation Result 2026

Students can check their updated results and revised marksheets through the official portals:

DigiLocker Results: https://results.digilocker.gov.in

CBSE Post Result Portal: https://postresult.cbseit.in

How To Check CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation Result 2026

Students can follow these steps:

Visit the DigiLocker results portal or CBSE post-result website. Log in using the required credentials, such as your roll number and other details. Open the re-evaluation or verification results section. View the updated marks and application status. Download the revised marksheet if changes have been made

What the Re-evaluation Process Includes

CBSE’s post-result mechanism allows students to seek:

Verification of marks to check for calculation or total errors.

Access to scanned copies of evaluated answer books.

Re-evaluation of specific answers identified by the candidate.

The board had opened dedicated online portals for these post-result activities following the declaration of the 2026 board results.

Remaining Results To Released In Phases

CBSE has advised students awaiting their revised scores not to rely on unofficial information circulating online. The board reiterated that pending re-evaluation outcomes will be released in phases and urged candidates to monitor official channels for updates.

Advisory For Students

Check your result only on the official CBSE or DigiLocker portal.

Keep your roll number and login details handy.

Download and save the revised marksheet.

Verify your updated marks and personal details.

Marks may increase, decrease, or remain unchanged.

If your result is still pending, please wait for the next phase of the release.

Use the revised marksheet for admissions and counselling, if applicable.

Avoid relying on unofficial websites or social media updates.

What Happens If Marks Change?

If the review process results in a change in marks, CBSE updates the candidate’s official record accordingly. Depending on the findings, scores may increase, decrease, or remain unchanged after re-evaluation. The revised marksheet becomes the valid academic record for the student.

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