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Home > Education News > CBSE Class 12 Revaluation Results 2026: When Will Remaining Students Get Revised Marksheets? Check Latest Update on Result and Fee Refund

CBSE Class 12 Revaluation Results 2026: When Will Remaining Students Get Revised Marksheets? Check Latest Update on Result and Fee Refund

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to announce the remaining Class 12 revaluation and verification results.

CBSE Re-Evaluation 2026
CBSE Re-Evaluation 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Fri 2026-06-26 14:23 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) revaluation and verification results for Class 12 are yet to be fully announced, with thousands of students awaiting to see their new scores as undergraduate admissions work across the country.

The board first released the results in stages on June 21, announcing the scores for 87 per cent of the applications. A number of candidates are yet to get their new marksheets, calling their admissions into college into question. CBSE has said the pending results will be out in stages, and the overall process of revaluation should be complete soon. 

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When will CBSE Class 12 revaluation result be out

The board has not yet released a date when it will announce the remaining result. But it has said that it is working on evaluating the pending applications, and the results will be announced in stages. The students who applied for verification and revaluation need to keep checking the official CBSE website for any update rather than seeking help from unofficial sources. The board has announced that the same would be completed soon but hasn’t indicated a duration.

Why are students concerned about the delay

The delay has raised concerns among students and their parents to speed up the announcement of pending results, as, conversely, many are in the midst of universities’ admission deadlines where they’re expected to send copies of their reports.

A number of parents have also taken to social media to urge the board to declare results soon so no students get hampered during the admission procedure. It’s caused major concern for many, especially those who received admission offers based on the provisional revaluation results.

When will CBSE refund the revaluation fee

The board has clarified that revaluation and verification fee refunds will only happen once all pending results have been declared. Students who qualify for the refunds based on excess or duplicate payment will have the money refunded to their original payment account. The board has also announced that the full revaluation and verification fee will be refunded to candidates whose marks increased.

What’s new in the revaluation process this year

CBSE has revamped its fee structure for the year 2026 examination cycle after students protested about its evaluation method. In the new plan, students have to pay Rs 100 to receive scan copies of their answer sheets and an additional Rs 100 to verify their marks. For changing any answer, a fee of Rs 25 per question had to be paid. Previously, the fee for viewing answer sheets and for verification was much higher. The measure was taken to ensure easier and transparent revaluation for students.

Just this week, the board was called upon to respond to the complaints of a few students who raised doubts about online scanned marking, claiming there were differences between their handwritten answers and the retook scan copies.

Remaining marksheets are still awaited pending the response of the board regarding the revised marks and refund of fee paid for revaluation. At the same time, students are urged to keep an eye on the official link of CBSE for the announcement regarding the reissued marksheets and refunds. The board may soon complete the pending revaluation and affected students may secure their place in higher studies without any further delay

Also Read: TNEB Recruitment 2026: Check Post-Wise Vacancies, Notification And Application Details 

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CBSE Class 12 Revaluation Results 2026: When Will Remaining Students Get Revised Marksheets? Check Latest Update on Result and Fee Refund

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CBSE Class 12 Revaluation Results 2026: When Will Remaining Students Get Revised Marksheets? Check Latest Update on Result and Fee Refund

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CBSE Class 12 Revaluation Results 2026: When Will Remaining Students Get Revised Marksheets? Check Latest Update on Result and Fee Refund

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CBSE Class 12 Revaluation Results 2026: When Will Remaining Students Get Revised Marksheets? Check Latest Update on Result and Fee Refund
CBSE Class 12 Revaluation Results 2026: When Will Remaining Students Get Revised Marksheets? Check Latest Update on Result and Fee Refund
CBSE Class 12 Revaluation Results 2026: When Will Remaining Students Get Revised Marksheets? Check Latest Update on Result and Fee Refund
CBSE Class 12 Revaluation Results 2026: When Will Remaining Students Get Revised Marksheets? Check Latest Update on Result and Fee Refund

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