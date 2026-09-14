CTET 2026 New Exam Date Announced: Check When The Test Will Be Held

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced revised dates for the 22nd edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). According to the latest notification, the CTET 2026 examination will now be conducted on December 12 and 13, 2026. The announcement comes after the examination, which was earlier scheduled for September 6, 2026, was postponed.

CTET 2026 Exam Postponed Earlier

The CTET examination was postponed following directions from the Supreme Court, which asked CBSE to provide eligible candidates who had missed the original application deadline with another opportunity to apply for the examination. Following the directions, CBSE revised the examination schedule and has now announced the new dates for candidates preparing to appear for CTET 2026. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official CTET portal for further updates regarding the examination.

CTET Exam City Slip 15 Days Before Exam

CBSE has also provided information about the release of examination-related details. As per the latest notification, information regarding the exam city and date of examination allotted to each candidate will be made available on the CBSE CTET portal 15 days before the commencement of the examination. Candidates should regularly check the official portal to know their allotted examination city and other important details.

CTET Admit Card to Be Released Two Days Before Exam

The board has further clarified that candidates will be able to download their CTET 2026 admit cards two days before the examination. The admit card will contain important information, including the candidate’s examination centre and other instructions that must be followed on the exam day. Candidates appearing for CTET 2026 are advised to carefully check all details mentioned on their admit cards and reach their respective examination centres as per the reporting instructions. The revised schedule is expected to give candidates additional time to prepare for the teacher eligibility examination.

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