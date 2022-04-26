The CBSE has removed key areas from the curricula, including democracy and diversity, Mughal courts, and poems by Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

The Non-Alignment Movement, the Cold War era, the expansion of Islamic empires in Afro-Asian areas, Mughal court chronicles, and the industrial revolution have all been removed from the CBSE political science curricula for Class 11 and 12.

The phrase “effect of globalisation on agriculture” has been removed from a chapter on “Food Security” in the CBSE social science syllabus for Class 10.

Excerpts from Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s translations of two Urdu poems have been removed from the section ‘Religion, Communalism, and Politics – Communalism, Secular State.’

Chapters on ‘democracy and diversity’ have also been removed from the curriculum.

Officials stated the exclusions were part of the curriculum rationalisation process and were in line with NCERT recommendations when asked why these topics were removed from the syllabus.

The chapter ‘Central Islamic Lands’ is no longer included in the CBSE Class 11 history syllabus. According to the syllabus from previous year, this chapter discusses the establishment of Islamic empires in Afro-Asian areas and their impact on the economy and society.

It also looked at the numerous aspects of Islam, such as how it arose, the growth of the caliphate, and the establishment of empires.

The chapter ‘The Mughal Court: Reconstructing Histories through Chronicles’ was also left out of the CBSE Class 12 history syllabus. It used Mughal court chronicles to piece together the Mughals’ social, religious, and cultural past.