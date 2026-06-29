CBSE Issues Three-Language Policy Guidelines; Current Class 10 Students Exempted from New Rule

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has said it has issued detailed guidelines for the implementation of the three-language policy in schools under its purview from the academic year 2026–27. The policy will help schools continue teaching Indian languages as per the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and provide a detailed framework for its implementation.

There will also be transitional provisions so that students studying in previous batches are not affected. The board has also said that students who are currently studying in Classes 7, 8 and 9 in schools under its purview will not have to appear in a third language in the Class 10 board examination when they go on to secondary school.

What is the CBSE three-language policy

According to the policy, every student has to study three languages through their school years, and at least two of the languages have to be Bharatiya Bhashas (native Indian languages), as per the recommendations of the NEP 2020.

So under the guidelines, the following are the official Indian languages recognised by the board: Hindi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Punjabi, Gujarati, Odia, Assamese and other languages mentioned in the Constitution’s Eighth Schedule.

We can learn multiple languages and still maintain India’s linguistic diversity through increased exposure of regional and classical languages.

Which languages are available for selection

The new CBSE regulations allow students the option of taking a foreign language like English, French, German, Arabic or Spanish as the third language (R3), but only if the other two languages selected are Bharatiya bhashas.

This means that students may not choose two foreign languages within the three-language formula. At least two languages out of the three languages chosen must be Indian languages.

The new guidelines aim at maintaining the balance between learning foreign languages and promoting Indian languages.

Who is exempt from the third language in class 10

CBSE has offered an exemption for students who are presently studying in 7th, 8th & 9th grade from appearing for the Class 10 board examination in a third language in the event of a transfer to secondary school.

The CBSE said such Class 7-9 students will still be covered under the existing transitional arrangements rather than being required to undergo the new changes pertaining to the exam scheme automatically.

This means they will not have to worry about students who are actively pursuing lower grades and are already following a certain pattern as per the existing guidelines.

What happens to students studying two foreign languages

The CBSE is aware of the concerns expressed by certain students who have opted to study two foreign languages. As per the recent guideline, these students will be permitted to continue studying the languages they have already chosen. They will, however, have to also study one Bharatiya Bhasha, as per the new policy directive.

It enables the students to continue learning while helping them adapt to the mandates of the National Education Policy. The new circular has provided schools with a more nuanced understanding about language learning and the phased rollout of the three-language policy. Schools have to start following this renewed course from the academic year of 2026-27, while ensuring that the students currently taking enrolment are not left behind because of this transition.

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