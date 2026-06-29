CBSE Re-Evaluation: Vedant Srivastava Says Physics Marks Unchanged After Answer Sheet Review

The CBSE Class 12 answer sheet controversy involving student Vedant Srivastava has taken another turn after the student said that his physics marks stayed the same following the latest round of re-evaluation. He claimed that his maths and computer science scores went up a mark each, but no marks were added for physics despite his even stiffer pursuit of a more thorough review of many answer sheets.

Vedant’s case had earlier averted massive backlash against the Central Board of Secondary Education over its post-results verifications and evaluation system after he claimed that the Physics answer sheet that was shown to him in the process did not belong to him.

What has Vedant said about the CBSE re-evaluation

In a video posted on social media platform X, Vedant said that he had asked for the re-evaluation of 11 answers in different subjects. He added that it only fetched him an overall increase of two marks. He had gained one mark each in maths and computer science. But his physics score showed no change. Speaking of the result, Vedant said, ‘Not even a single mark was increased in my physics paper.’

His statement was made following his expectation that re-evaluation would further raise his physics marks after the earlier answer sheet issue.

What is the CBSE answer book scam

The scam began after Vedant said that the CBSE answer book provided to him during the answer sheet re-evaluation period was that of a different student.

The issue quickly spread on social media, prompting CBSE to investigate the matter. CBSE eventually admitted that there had been a slip of paper during the post-result process which had caused the accidental answer book mix-up and subsequently released Vedant’s legitimate Physics answer script. The incident sparked conversation amongst students and their parents around answer-sheet re-evaluation and measures to prevent such incidents from happening.

What were the Physics marks which Vedant had before and after re-evaluation

Once CBSE released the correct answer book, the student’s marks in physics increased from 65 to 74. The student, however, felt that some of his answers were not awarded appropriate marks and therefore submitted a fresh request for re-evaluation of the revised script. The latest review, however, did not lead to any further increase in physics marks. The only changes in the overall result were in mathematics and computer science, where one mark each was added.

Why is the on-screen marking system in discussion

This controversy has also sparked discussion over CBSE’s new On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. Following Vedant’s posts on his answer sheet, many social media users clued in that regular red-ink markings were visible, as opposed to digital markings, which are what’s generally considered a hallmark of electronic marking systems. These observations raised new arguments about the OSM process. CBSE has not provided any separate clarification on these observations.

The case has again raised issues about answer sheet verification, the transparency of the evaluation process and about the grievance redressal mechanisms being in place. While the board rectified the earlier answer sheet mix-up, this latest review has kept the conversation alive and running amongst students like Vedant who are still waiting to get an answer on the entire assessment process.

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