CEED, UCEED 2026 Exam Dates OUT: Check Updated Registration Date, Late Fee & Direct Link

CEED, UCEED 2026 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is all set to start the registration process for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2026 and the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2026 tomorrow, October 1. The CCED, UCEED 2026 schedules have already been released on the official website. Interested candidates can register for the UCEED, CEED 2026 through the official website.

CEED, UCEED 2026 Entrance Exam

The UCEED, CEED 2026 entrance exam is scheduled to be held on January 18 in a single shift from 9 am to 12 pm. The last date to register for UCEED 2026 and CEED 2026 is October 31, 2025. Candidates are advised to check the official website for further updates and detailed notifications.

CEED, UCEED 2026: Late Fee

Candidates who wish to apply for the UCEED 2026 and CEED 2026 and miss the deadline still apply by paying the late fee of Rs 500.

CEED, UCEED 2026: Notification

The institute will release the CEED, UCEED 2026 notification PDF on October 1, 2025, on their official website with the details including information on application fees, eligibility criteria, exam pattern, syllabus, and any changes from the previous year.

How to apply for UCEED, CEED 2026

Candidates can follow the given below to apply for UCEED 2026 and CEED 2026 exams: