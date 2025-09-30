LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Education > CEED, UCEED 2026 Exam Dates OUT: Check Updated Registration Date, Late Fee & Direct Link

CEED, UCEED 2026 Exam Dates OUT: Check Updated Registration Date, Late Fee & Direct Link

CEED, UCEED 2026 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is all set to start the registration process for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2026 and the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2026 tomorrow, October 1. The CCED, UCEED 2026 schedules have already been released on the official website. Interested candidates can register for the UCEED, CEED 2026 through the official website.

IIT Bombay will start the registration process for UCCED, CEED 2025 tomorrow. (Representative Image: Official Website)
IIT Bombay will start the registration process for UCCED, CEED 2025 tomorrow. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 30, 2025 18:39:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

CEED, UCEED 2026 Exam Dates OUT: Check Updated Registration Date, Late Fee & Direct Link

CEED, UCEED 2026 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is all set to start the registration process for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2026 and the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2026 tomorrow, October 1. The CCED, UCEED 2026 schedules have already been released on the official website. Interested candidates can register for the UCEED, CEED 2026 through the official website. 

CEED, UCEED 2026 Entrance Exam 

The UCEED, CEED 2026 entrance exam is scheduled to be held on January 18 in a single shift from 9 am to 12 pm. The last date to register for UCEED 2026 and CEED 2026 is October 31, 2025. Candidates are advised to check the official website for further updates and detailed notifications.

CEED, UCEED 2026: Late Fee

Candidates who wish to apply for the UCEED 2026 and CEED 2026 and miss the deadline still apply by paying the late fee of Rs 500. 

CEED, UCEED 2026: Notification 

The institute will release the CEED, UCEED 2026 notification PDF on October 1, 2025, on their official website with the details including information on application fees, eligibility criteria, exam pattern, syllabus, and any changes from the previous year.

How to apply for UCEED, CEED 2026

Candidates can follow the given below to apply for UCEED 2026 and CEED 2026 exams:

  • Visit the official websites at uceed.iitb.ac.in for UCEED and ceed.iitb.ac.in for CEED. 
  • Register by creating a new account with valid personal details and a working email ID.
  • Fill in the application form with educational, personal, and contact information. 
  • Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.
  • Download the confirmation receipt and take a printout for future reference. 
First published on: Sep 30, 2025 6:39 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ceed exam dateCEED UCEED 2026CEED UCEED 2026 ENTRANCE examCEED UCEED 2026 ExamCEED UCEED 2026 Exam DatesCEED UCEED 2026 Exam feeCEED UCEED 2026 late feeCEED UCEED 2026 notification pdfCEED UCEED 2026 registration processentrance exam datesiit-bombayuceed exam date

RELATED News

Bihar Police Daroga Vacancy 2025 OUT: Direct Link for Sub Inspector Post, Vacancy, Eligibility Criteria & More
WBP SI Admit Card 2025 OUT: How to Download Police SI Hall Ticket Via Direct Link
AIIMS INI CET 2026 Registration Begins For January Session: Get Direct Link, Check INI CET Exam Date
UCEED 2026 Registration Begin: Direct Link Here to Apply at uceedapp.iitb.ac.in, Expected Admit Card Date, Application fee & More
CEED 2026 Registration Begin: Direct Link Here to Apply at ceedapp.iitb.ac.in, Expected Admit Card Date, Application fee & More

LATEST NEWS

Tata Capital IPO: How It’s Different From Jio Financial Rs.15,000 Crore Power Play, Are You Ready To Invest?
Jitendra Vaswani’s BloggersIdeas launches AI Automation services to help businesses scale smarter
No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares
Sixers and Kicks train in Abu Dhabi ahead of pre-season matchups
Consortium Gifts Celebrates the Spirit of 2025 Diwali Gifting with ‘Aap Aur Aapke Apne’
Roadies’ Milind Chandwani Ties The Knot With Balika Vadhu Star Avika Gor, Love Story Unveiled!
Spooked by AI, Bollywood stars drag Google into fight for 'personality rights'
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 02, 2025, By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Difficult Situations At Work
CEED, UCEED 2026 Exam Dates OUT: Check Updated Registration Date, Late Fee & Direct Link

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CEED, UCEED 2026 Exam Dates OUT: Check Updated Registration Date, Late Fee & Direct Link

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CEED, UCEED 2026 Exam Dates OUT: Check Updated Registration Date, Late Fee & Direct Link
CEED, UCEED 2026 Exam Dates OUT: Check Updated Registration Date, Late Fee & Direct Link
CEED, UCEED 2026 Exam Dates OUT: Check Updated Registration Date, Late Fee & Direct Link
CEED, UCEED 2026 Exam Dates OUT: Check Updated Registration Date, Late Fee & Direct Link

QUICK LINKS