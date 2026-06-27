Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Registration Ends Tomorrow for 4,500 Posts; Apply Before June 28

The Central Bank of India has issued a reminder for the candidates that the online registration window for the apprentice recruitment 2026 will close on June 28, 2026. Therefore, all the graduates who are eligible for the recruitment must complete the application process before the deadline to get selected in the recruitment drive.

The Central Bank of India is recruiting 4500 apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961, for the year 2026-27. The deadline for the application was June 22 initially, but the central bank has extended it six days to allow a longer time for applicants to complete the registration process. The vacancies are also spread across different states and Union Territories. The most positions are available in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal.

Who can apply for Central Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026

The candidates must have a graduate degree from a recognised university/institution to be eligible for the apprenticeship programme.

However, applicants who have already completed apprenticeship training in any organisation or are currently undergoing apprenticeships are not eligible to apply. The bank has also specified that candidates with one year or more of work experience or training after obtaining the qualifying degree will not be considered for the programme.

The age limit will be considered as on 31st May 2026, and category-wise age relaxation will be in line with the government norms.

What is the selection process

The selection process will comprise 4 sessions:

Online examination

Local language test

Verification of documents

Medical fitness

The online examination will have 100 objective-type questions worth 100 marks and will last for 60 minutes. There will be no negative marking, which can be useful for candidates taking up all the questions.

The paper will have sections of general and financial awareness, quantitative and reasoning aptitude, computer knowledge, general English and Central Bank of India products and services. According to the recruitment calendar, the online examination will be conducted in the first week of July 2026.

How to apply

The candidate needs to register first on the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) portal and will be provided with another portal to apply online post-registration. Applicants who will meet the eligibility criteria will be guided to apply in the recruitment portal.

The candidate will have to fill up the form with personal details and category details and indicate district preference before filling up an online application fee and submitting it in the portal.

The candidates need to download and keep a copy of the application after submission.

An uninterrupted stipend of Rs 15,000 will be paid to the selected candidates on a monthly basis for 12 months during the apprenticeship period. then the bank has clarified that there is no provision for any allowance or employee benefit to the apprentices during the training period….

If you are one of the candidates, then you have just one day left for registering the candidates. So I advise completing the registration before going into the last hours. Also keep checking the recruitment page for any update on the exam and other subsequent details.

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