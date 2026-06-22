CGBSE NMMS Result 2026 Declared; Check Merit List, MAT-SAT Scores and Scholarship Status Online

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham bjp Bollywood Indian television actresses defence PSU stocks mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham bjp Bollywood Indian television actresses defence PSU stocks mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham bjp Bollywood Indian television actresses defence PSU stocks mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham bjp Bollywood Indian television actresses defence PSU stocks mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham bjp Bollywood Indian television actresses defence PSU stocks mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham bjp Bollywood Indian television actresses defence PSU stocks mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham bjp Bollywood Indian television actresses defence PSU stocks mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham bjp Bollywood Indian television actresses defence PSU stocks mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > CGBSE NMMS Result 2026 Declared; Check Merit List, MAT-SAT Scores and Scholarship Status Online

CGBSE NMMS Result 2026 Declared; Check Merit List, MAT-SAT Scores and Scholarship Status Online

The CGBSE has released the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Examination (NMMS) Result 2026.

CGBSE NMMS Result 2026
CGBSE NMMS Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Mon 2026-06-22 15:53 IST

The CGBSE has released the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Examination (NMMS) Result 2026 for the students who appeared for the scholarship examination. The CGBSE results for the academic year 2026 are available on the official NMMS portal. Along with the result, the official answer key has also been released to the students. The release of the result here is a significant decision that will affect thousands of prospective students.

The students who qualify for the examination will be awarded merit under the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme, and this scheme is intended to provide financial assistance to meritorious students belonging to economically weaker sections of society to encourage them to do their secondary education. This initiative will help in reducing the dropout rate at the secondary level.

Where can students check NMMS result 2026

To see the CGBSE NMMS Result 2026, candidates can visit the CBSE official website to get results. They can also view the result online in the form of a merit list or scorecard.

You Might Be Interested In

Students should keep their roll numbers handy when checking their results. The merit list includes the roll numbers of students who have qualified for the scholarship scheme. Besides the result itself, the portal also provides the official answer keys released by the exam boards.

What information is on NMMS scorecard

The NMMS scorecard provides detailed information about the exam performance of a candidate.

Information on a scorecard includes:

  • Roll number
  • MAT marks
  • SAT marks
  • Total marks
  • Qualifying status
  • Merit list rank (if applicable)

Candidates can use such information to assess their performance overall and find out if you are eligible for the scholarship scheme.

How to Download CGBSE NMMS Result 2026

Students can download their results online using these simple steps.

  • Go to the official NMMS website
  • Click on the NMMS Result 2026 link on the home page
  • Open the merit list or result PDF
  • Download it
  • Search for your roll number
  • Verify the MAT score, SAT score, total marks and qualifying status
  • Save and print your result for future reference.

Candidates are directed to not forget to keep a copy of the scorecard, as it is necessary during the scholarship verification and documentation process.

Why is NMMS scholarship important

The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme has been launched for academically gifted students from economically weaker sections of society. The scheme is aimed at bringing down the school dropout rate after Class 8 by providing financial support to selected students.

The scholarship encourages students to pursue their secondary and higher secondary education without worrying about financial constraints.

The merit list is prepared based on marks secured in the mental ability test as well as in the scholastic aptitude test taken up by the state education boards for conducting the merit-based selection.

What is an NMMS answer key

Along with the notification of results, the NMMS answer key has been released for candidates to verify their answers. In order to compare their own answers with those given in the key. Publishing the answer key will increase accountability and enable the candidates to check their own scores.

What should candidates do after NMMS Result 2026

Candidates whose roll numbers are listed in the merit list shall proceed for the award of NMMS scholarships. The candidates may be asked to complete a document verification process and a number of other eligibility criteria as per the scheme.

Candidates are required to keep themselves updated on the latest notifications regarding scholarship disbursement, the document verification process, and other important information in this regard. Now that the results are declared, candidates can start arranging for the documents they would need to avail of the incentives under the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme. 

Also Read: NEET UG 2026: NTA Calls Viral Paper Leak Video Fake, Says Re-Exam Conducted Under Tight Security 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

CGBSE NMMS Result 2026 Declared; Check Merit List, MAT-SAT Scores and Scholarship Status Online
Tags: CGBSE NMMS Result 2026CGBSE Scholarship Exam ResultNMMS Answer Key 2026NMMS Merit List 2026NMMS Result 2026NMMS Scholarship Result 2026NMMS Scorecard 2026

RELATED News

NPAT Result 2026 Expected Soon at npat.nmims.edu; Check NMIMS Merit List, Scorecard and Admission Status

SSC CGL Application Form 2026 Last Date Today at ssc.gov.in; Check Vacancy Details and Eligibility

CBSE Announces Major Change in Revaluation Rules, Allows Answer Sheet Inspection

UP TET City Intimation Slip 2026 Released at upsssc.gov.in: Check Exam City Details and How to Download City Intimation Slip

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: 24 Arrested in Bihar as Police Bust Alleged Rs 40 Lakh Solver Gang

LATEST NEWS

Why Japan Has Increased Visa Fees by Five Times for Foreigners; New Rates Here

Maternity Insurance Policies and Pregnancy Medical Insurance: What’s Covered?

Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2026: BJP-Led Mahayuti Wins 16 of 17 Seats

UK Heatwave Alert: Rare Red Warning Issued As England And Wales Brace For Life-Threatening 39°C Temperatures

India's Got Latent Next Episode Release Date: Check Expected Date, Time, Panel Guest- Everything We Know So Far

Who Was Gopal? Gangster Killed In Sonipat Encounter After Opening Fire

Selfie Craze Turns Deadly: Mother and 7-Year-Old Son Drown After Slip

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Viral Event Video Divides Internet; Fans Question Bodyguard’s Actions

CGBSE NMMS Result 2026 Declared; Check Merit List, MAT-SAT Scores and Scholarship Status Online

British Pound Slips To 1.32 Against Dollar Amid UK Political Uncertainty; GBP Falls 1.65% in Five Days as PM Starmer Resigns

CGBSE NMMS Result 2026 Declared; Check Merit List, MAT-SAT Scores and Scholarship Status Online

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CGBSE NMMS Result 2026 Declared; Check Merit List, MAT-SAT Scores and Scholarship Status Online

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CGBSE NMMS Result 2026 Declared; Check Merit List, MAT-SAT Scores and Scholarship Status Online
CGBSE NMMS Result 2026 Declared; Check Merit List, MAT-SAT Scores and Scholarship Status Online
CGBSE NMMS Result 2026 Declared; Check Merit List, MAT-SAT Scores and Scholarship Status Online
CGBSE NMMS Result 2026 Declared; Check Merit List, MAT-SAT Scores and Scholarship Status Online

QUICK LINKS