CGBSE NMMS Result 2026 Declared; Check Merit List, MAT-SAT Scores and Scholarship Status Online

The CGBSE has released the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Examination (NMMS) Result 2026 for the students who appeared for the scholarship examination. The CGBSE results for the academic year 2026 are available on the official NMMS portal. Along with the result, the official answer key has also been released to the students. The release of the result here is a significant decision that will affect thousands of prospective students.

The students who qualify for the examination will be awarded merit under the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme, and this scheme is intended to provide financial assistance to meritorious students belonging to economically weaker sections of society to encourage them to do their secondary education. This initiative will help in reducing the dropout rate at the secondary level.

Where can students check NMMS result 2026

To see the CGBSE NMMS Result 2026, candidates can visit the CBSE official website to get results. They can also view the result online in the form of a merit list or scorecard.

Students should keep their roll numbers handy when checking their results. The merit list includes the roll numbers of students who have qualified for the scholarship scheme. Besides the result itself, the portal also provides the official answer keys released by the exam boards.

What information is on NMMS scorecard

The NMMS scorecard provides detailed information about the exam performance of a candidate.

Information on a scorecard includes:

Roll number

MAT marks

SAT marks

Total marks

Qualifying status

Merit list rank (if applicable)

Candidates can use such information to assess their performance overall and find out if you are eligible for the scholarship scheme.

How to Download CGBSE NMMS Result 2026

Students can download their results online using these simple steps.

Go to the official NMMS website

Click on the NMMS Result 2026 link on the home page

Open the merit list or result PDF

Download it

Search for your roll number

Verify the MAT score, SAT score, total marks and qualifying status

Save and print your result for future reference.



Candidates are directed to not forget to keep a copy of the scorecard, as it is necessary during the scholarship verification and documentation process.

Why is NMMS scholarship important

The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme has been launched for academically gifted students from economically weaker sections of society. The scheme is aimed at bringing down the school dropout rate after Class 8 by providing financial support to selected students.

The scholarship encourages students to pursue their secondary and higher secondary education without worrying about financial constraints.

The merit list is prepared based on marks secured in the mental ability test as well as in the scholastic aptitude test taken up by the state education boards for conducting the merit-based selection.

What is an NMMS answer key

Along with the notification of results, the NMMS answer key has been released for candidates to verify their answers. In order to compare their own answers with those given in the key. Publishing the answer key will increase accountability and enable the candidates to check their own scores.

What should candidates do after NMMS Result 2026

Candidates whose roll numbers are listed in the merit list shall proceed for the award of NMMS scholarships. The candidates may be asked to complete a document verification process and a number of other eligibility criteria as per the scheme.

Candidates are required to keep themselves updated on the latest notifications regarding scholarship disbursement, the document verification process, and other important information in this regard. Now that the results are declared, candidates can start arranging for the documents they would need to avail of the incentives under the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme.

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