CGPSC SI Prelims Admit Card 2026 Released at psc.cg.gov.in; Check Exam Details and How to Download Hall Ticket

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission has released the admission cards for the Sub-Inspector (SI) Cadre Preliminary Examination 2026. Candidates who qualified for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) are eligible to download their hall tickets from the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

The preliminary examination is scheduled in Chhattisgarh on July 12, 2026, from 10 am to 12 noon in all 33 districts. Advertised through the official website of CGPSC, candidates will have to present the forwarded printed hall ticket and government photo identification proof at the enrolment desk of the examination centre.

How to download the CGPSC SI admit card 2026

Candidates will have to log in to the official website of CGPSC with their registered credentials to download their invitation letter. Once logged in, applicants will have to cross-check the details appearing in the admit card, such as their name, roll number, examination centre, reporting time and photograph.

The commission has urged candidates to have many copies of the admission card and keep it safe until the recruitment process ends.

To download the admission card:

Open the official CGPSC website

Click on “Admit Card – Sub-Inspector Cadre Examination 2026” link

Enter your registered email and password.

Fill in the particulars and download the admit card.

Print it for future requirements.

What are the details of the CGPSC SI exam

The written preliminary examination is the subsequent phase of the recruitment process after the PET and PST selection rounds. The commission estimates that 63,342 candidates have cleared the preliminary examination

The recruitment exercise is planned to meet the requirement of 341 vacancies in the State Home (Police) Department, comprising the following posts: Sub-Inspector, Subedar, and Platoon Commander

Since a large number of candidates are applying, the examination centres will be set up in all the districts in the state. The main cities like Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg, Jagdalpur, and Ambikapur will have several examination centres

What should candidates bring for exam

The candidates are instructed to reach the examination centre well before the reported time, as per the details on their admit card. Candidates without a valid admit card and original photo identity proof will not be admitted.

Candidates are also advised to carefully read the instructions printed on the hall ticket before taking the exam. Candidates are requested to notify the commission immediately if they find any discrepancy in their personal details

The CGPSC is likely to publish the provisional answer key just after the examination, probably in mid-to-late July. The candidates will have the chance to file objections, if any by then, before the answer key and results are released.

As the examination is only a few weeks away, candidates are advised to download their admit cards as soon as possible and check all details to ensure there are no issues on the examination day.

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