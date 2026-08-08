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Home > Education News > CISCE Registration 2027, 2028: ICSE, ISC Board Exam Forms Out; Check CISCE Last Date Here

CISCE Registration 2027, 2028: ICSE, ISC Board Exam Forms Out; Check CISCE Last Date Here

For students of ICSE 2028 examination, schools can register candidates from August 5 to October 31, 2026. With late fee, registrations can be done from November 1 to November 15, 2026.

CISCE Registration 2027, 2028: ICSE, ISC Board Exam Forms Out; Check CISCE Last Date Here

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Sat 2026-08-08 23:18 IST

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has opened the registration process for the ICSE 2027 and ISC 2027 board examinations. The board has also released fresh candidate registration for the ICSE 2028 and ISC 2028 examinations. As per the official notification, for the ICSE and ISC 2027 examinations, schools can confirm candidates’ entries from August 5 to September 15, 2026 without late fee. However, schools who fail to confirm candidate entries within the free window can complete entries between September 16 to September 30, 2026, with a late charge.

CISCE Registration 2028

For students of ICSE 2028 examination, schools can register candidates from August 5 to October 31, 2026. With late fee, registrations can be done from November 1 to November 15, 2026.

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For the ISC 2028 examination, the registration process is opened from August 5 to November 15, 2026. With no late charge will be applicable during this period. 

What is the last date for ICSE 2028 registration?

The registration deadline for ICSE 2028  is October 31, 2026 without late fee, and November 15, 2026 with a late charge.

CISCE Major Changes 2026

Earlier, CISCE unveiled a series of major reforms for the Indian School Certificate (ISC) examination, which are set to be implemented from 2027 onwards. These changes include revised pass criteria, syllabus updates, new subject introductions, and streamlined result documentation. 

Syllabi revisions for six subjects: These subjects include Chemistry, Biology, History
Political Science, Psychology and Legal Studies. 

Revised Pass Criteria & Result Documentation: As of now from 2027, the terms “Pass Certificate Awarded” (PCA) and “Pass Certificate Not Awarded” (PCNA) will be replaced with “Qualified” and “Not Qualified.”

New Pass Criteria: Students have to pass in five or six subjects instead of earlier four or more. English or Modern English will be mandatory. 

Subject Selection & Nomenclature Changes: Students will be required to choose English/Modern English + 4 or 5 elective subjects instead of the earlier 3 to 5 electives

Introduction of Two Streams in English & Mathematics: English and Mathematics will now have two distinct streams.

Also Read: Supreme Court Collegium Recommends New Chief Justices For 5 High Courts; No Decision Yet On J&K And MP

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CISCE Registration 2027, 2028: ICSE, ISC Board Exam Forms Out; Check CISCE Last Date Here
Tags: CISCE Major Changes 2026CISCE RegistrationCISCE Registration 2027CISCE Registration 2028What is the last date for ICSE 2028 registration

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CISCE Registration 2027, 2028: ICSE, ISC Board Exam Forms Out; Check CISCE Last Date Here
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