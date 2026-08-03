CLAT 2027 Registration: How To Apply At consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Check Eligibility Criteria, Documents Required

The Consortium of National Law Universities has commenced the CLAT 2027 application process on August 3, 2026. Candidates can visit the official website and complete the registrations till October 31 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The CLAT 2027 exam will be conducted on December 6, 2026, in offline mode.

CLAT 2027 Registration: Eligibility Criteria

To fill the CLAT 2027 application form, candidates must meet the eligibility criteria for UG and PG courses.

Eligibility Criteria for UG Courses

Class 12 with at least 45% marks.

SC, ST, or PwD candidates with 40% marks or equivalent.

Eligibility Criteria for PG Courses

Qualified LLB with at least 50% marks or its equivalent grade.

SC, ST, or PwD 45% marks are eligible.

Candidates appearing for final year graduation exams are also eligible to apply.

Steps to Fill CLAT Application Form 2027

Visit the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Click on CLAT 2027.

Fill the registration form.

Complete the application form.

Upload all the required documents.

Pay the application fee online

Submit the CLAT exam form 2026.

Download the confirmation page for future reference.

CLAT 2027 Registration: Documents Required

Recent passport size photograph

Signature

Category certificate (if applicable)

Other mandatory documents

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