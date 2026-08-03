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Home > Education News > CLAT 2027 Registration: How To Apply At consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Check Eligibility Criteria, Documents Required

CLAT 2027 Registration: How To Apply At consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Check Eligibility Criteria, Documents Required

As per the CLAT 2027 exam date, the test will be conducted on December 6, 2026, in offline mode.

CLAT 2027 Registration: How To Apply At consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Check Eligibility Criteria, Documents Required

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-08-03 21:04 IST

The Consortium of National Law Universities has commenced the CLAT 2027 application process on August 3, 2026. Candidates can visit the official website and complete the registrations till October 31 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The CLAT 2027 exam will be conducted on December 6, 2026, in offline mode.

CLAT 2027 Registration: Eligibility Criteria 

To fill the CLAT 2027 application form, candidates must meet the eligibility criteria  for UG and PG courses. 

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Eligibility Criteria for UG Courses

  • Class 12 with at least 45% marks. 

  • SC, ST, or PwD candidates with 40% marks or equivalent.

Eligibility Criteria for PG Courses

  • Qualified LLB with at least 50% marks or its equivalent grade. 

  • SC, ST, or PwD 45% marks are eligible. 

  • Candidates appearing for final year graduation exams are also eligible to apply.

Steps to Fill CLAT Application Form 2027

  • Visit the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

  • Click on CLAT 2027.

  • Fill the registration form.

  • Complete the application form.

  • Upload all the required documents.

  • Pay the application fee online

  • Submit the CLAT exam form 2026.

  • Download the confirmation page for future reference.

CLAT 2027 Registration: Documents Required

  • Recent passport size photograph

  • Signature

  • Category certificate (if applicable)

  • Other mandatory documents 

Also Read: Bankipur By-Election Result 2026: Prashant Kishor Secures Historic Win In BJP Stronghold By Over 19,324 Votes, CM Samrat Choudhary Congratulates Jan Suraaj Party founder

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CLAT 2027 Registration: How To Apply At consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Check Eligibility Criteria, Documents Required
Tags: CLAT 2027CLAT 2027 RegistrationCLAT Application Form 2027CLAT exam form 2026Steps to Fill CLAT Application Form 2027

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CLAT 2027 Registration: How To Apply At consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Check Eligibility Criteria, Documents Required
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