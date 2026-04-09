CRPF Recruitment 2026 Notification Released Check Eligibility, Salary and Key dates To Apply

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has published the official notification for Constable (Technical, Tradesmen and Pioneer) Recruitment 2026.

There are a total of 9,175 posts to be filled by male and female candidates across the nation.

The online application will be open from April 20, 2026. Candidates can apply till May 19, 2026, through the official recruitment portal.

When will CRPF Constable Recruitment 2026 application begin

According to the official notification, the application will open from April 20 and will remain open till May 19, 2026.

Applicants are advised to complete the application process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute glitches. The deadline for fee payment is also May 19, 2026.

How many vacancies are announced in CRPF Constable Recruitment 2026

The recruitment is being conducted to fill 9,175 posts under various categories. Out of these, 9,096 are for male candidates and 79 are for female candidates. There are also 20 posts on an all-India basis under the Pioneer wing.

What posts are available under CRPF Constable Recruitment 2026

The posts are from a range of trades such as driver, cook, carpenter, tailor, barber, washerman, safai karamchari etc.

Some posts may also have a requirement for technical qualifications or prior work experience in the relevant field.

What is the eligibility for CRPF Constable 2026

To be eligible for the CRPF Constable Recruitment 2026, candidates should be a citizen of India. The age criteria are different for various jobs. For driver posts, a candidate’s age should be between 21 and 27 years.

For other posts, the age range is 18 to 23 years. A candidate should have passed Class 10 or equivalent from a recognised board. A few posts require ITI certificates or a certain technical skill.

What is the selection process for CRPF Constable Recruitment 2026

The selection process for the CRPF Constable Recruitment 2026 will include a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Computer-Based Test (CBT), trade or skill test, document verification and medical test.

Final selection will largely be based on the performance in CBT after qualifying all the other stages.

What is the salary for CRPF Constable posts

The selected candidates will be posted as per pay level 3 and will receive a salary of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100 per month.

Apart from this, many other allowances and benefits will also be provided to the candidates as per the government norms.

How to apply for CRPF Constable Recruitment 2026

Candidates can apply online through the official CRPF recruitment website after the link goes live. They will have to fill in their personal and educational details, upload the required documents and pay the application fee.

The application fee is Rs 100 for General, OBC and EWS male candidates. SC, ST, female candidates and ex-servicemen are exempted from this fee.

Since the recruitment will be conducted on a state-wise basis, candidates should ensure that all their details are correct and will need to submit domicile certificates during document verification.

With thousands of vacancies to be filled, this recruitment drive is a huge opportunity for candidates looking for a government job after Class 10.

Also Read: SSC CGL Notification 2026 Expected Soon at ssc.gov.in: Check Exam Details, Eligibility and How to Apply